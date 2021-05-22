Naomi Wachira.
‘African girl’ Naomi Wachira sings her way to fame in America

By  Chris Wamalwa

Nation Media Group

 “I am an African girl. Well, I know where I’m coming from, and I know who I want to be,” says Kenyan- American singer and songwriter Naomi Wachira in her song African Girl, a defiant soul anthem that catapulted her onto the world stage and to a whole new path and calling.

