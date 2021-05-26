Lets talk bookish

By  DAISY OKOTI

What you need to know:

A survey by The Conversation found that books on literal and metaphoric isolation such as The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath, One Hundred Years of Solitude and Love in the time of Cholera, both by Gabriel Garcia Marquez saw a big rise in sales at the start of the pandemic. The online survey which was conducted among the adult population in the UK suggested that Covid-19 has affected the kind of media and books young people are consuming. Respondents in the survey leaned towards comfort reading, rereading books whose story lines correspond with the current times. More free time, courtesy of being indoors for long, saw many readers explore new thematic areas and genres.

