Lets talk bookish

A survey by The Conversation found that books on literal and metaphoric isolation such as The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath, One Hundred Years of Solitude and Love in the time of Cholera, both by Gabriel Garcia Marquez saw a big rise in sales at the start of the pandemic. The online survey which was conducted among the adult population in the UK suggested that Covid-19 has affected the kind of media and books young people are consuming. Respondents in the survey leaned towards comfort reading, rereading books whose story lines correspond with the current times. More free time, courtesy of being indoors for long, saw many readers explore new thematic areas and genres.

We speak to four ardent readers who tell us what impact, if at all, the pandemic has had on their reading habits and what roles the books they have read during and even before this period have played in helping them cope with these uncertain times.

Felix Omondi, 24, is a documentary filmmaker.

FELIX OMONDI, 24

Documentary filmmaker

Felix found himself spending more time on social media because he had a lot more free time. Being a keen reader, he found himself looking for new book titles on social media.

“I did not have as much free time before so I spent less time on social media. Seeing, on social media, what other readers were consuming, led me to try out different genres,” Felix says.

Before the pandemic, he only read fiction. Afterwards, however, non-fiction content such as journal articles and essays rubbed off on him courtesy of social media.

“Things changed when I started coming across interesting or relevant non-fiction articles on Facebook and Twitter. I found myself looking for information about the pandemic because I needed to understand what was going on around the world. Slowly, this led me to non-fiction titles and I came across more links to journal articles, periodicals and essays related to the pandemic that I spent a good amount of time reading,” he says.

Felix is glad he discovered non-fiction because the books allowed him to create a new world out of all that was going on, and helped him remain optimistic.

“The Pandemic is a Portal by Arundhati Roy, is one such book. It is about the possibility of fashioning a new world out of the current one, and not go back to the old one which people refer to when they talk about "things going back to normal". I am taking Arundhati’s advice – using the pandemic as a launch pad to create a new world.

“Walter Rodney's How Europe Underdeveloped Africa was also very helpful. I like the way the author makes connections between pre-colonial Africa, colonial Africa and post-colonial Africa. Linking all these to capitalism gave me a deeper understanding of how Africa is the way it is.”

Reading has helped Felix cope with the effects of the pandemic such as loneliness, sadness and grief.

“Some of the books I have read during this period have given me a deeper understanding of the world. House of Stone by Novuyo Tshuma for example, is about people trying to bring back old memories. The book looks at memory as a form of resilience. Strange Pilgrims by Gabriel Garcia Marquez is another fascinating book. It embraces grief at a deeper level. Reading it helped me better process what was happening around me,” he says.

To enhance his understanding of the books he reads and to meet other readers, Felix joined a book club that has since moved online. But, he says he is unable to join online sessions due to time constraints.

“Strange Pilgrims is great for someone looking for a book to help them cope. It is a collection of 12 stories set in the 1980s and explores grief and loss. The writer brings out the stories using humor and makes grief easier. That is important especially because people are experiencing a great deal of loss during this period,” he says.

Melissa Mungai, 25, is a graduate student of Human Right and Democratisation. Photo credit: Pool

MELISSA MUNGAI, 25

Graduate Student of Human Rights

While working from home, Melissa discovered that her kindle was highly important, podcasts are great, audiobooks are a thing and that the Read Aloud function on PDFs actually works!

“I am what you would call a recent reader, having been roped into the culture in 2019 during the Macondo Literature Festival,” she says.

For Melissa, everything is new and exciting. However, between working as a lawyer and an assistant lecturer, she only spent a few minutes of her time reading. However, the pandemic gave her a chance to devour more books.

“Apart from allowing me more time to read, the pandemic also gave me time to join book discussions in various book clubs. I have met people from all over the world to discuss books, and even met some popular authors,” she says.

Because meetings are held online, Melissa is able to attend several book discussions in one day.

“Being part of a larger literature world has been enriching. I particularly enjoy African fiction that is grounded in reality. I started by getting at least one book by all the authors who were present at the Macondo Literature Festival. Later, I explored what I call the "African Diaspora". I read Malcolm X and Toni Morrison, which were completely out of my league. Toni Morrison, for example, was writing about an 18th Century slavery crisis, using mythical styles. It was a good shift for me,” she says.

She says reading helped her cope, especially during the first months of the pandemic.

“Just being in the house, reading, helped me handle the lockdown better. The alternative was to listen to the Ministry of Health give regular updates on the status of the pandemic, and this was quite depressing. Reading books like Boy Interrupted showed me worlds that were worse than my current one and that gave me hope that it was possible to actually rise,” she says.

Melissa’s book recommendation is The Dragonfly Sea by Yvonne Owuor.

“The book will take you on a journey through a place in Kenya that most people do not know about, then to Turkey. It is a love story followed by heartbreak and also touches on terrorism. It is quite an adventure. It feels like going through a map. Kintu by Jennifer Makumbi is my second recommendation,” she says.

Catherine Chebet, 32, is a researcher.

CATHERINE CHEBET, 32

Researcher

Catherine has been watching the content she consumes during the pandemic. This includes staying away from social media and TV because there is a lot of frustrating news there.

“While it is not bad to be in the know about things like deaths and hospital admissions, I did not want to soak myself in it,” she says.

In the past, social media was a good avenue for Catherine to get interesting articles and podcasts, but she changed tack to avoid going through social media.

“If I wanted articles on a specific subject, I went to the specific sites. That way, I did not have to scroll through unpleasant social media posts,” she says.

Sadly, Catherine has had to abandon some reading habits, such as reading while waiting for a friend or at work during her lunch hour.

“This is because I now work from home. I also used to discuss the books I was reading with my book club friends, but that has changed because we can no longer meet in person. Virtual meetings are not the same. I enjoy the outdoors but I have learned to embrace the current situation,” she says.

Catherine describes herself as a fiction reader who, because of the nature of her work, also has to consume non-fiction books steeped in governance and development.

“I have read some non-fiction books which are themed on embracing the many changes currently happening. Books such as The Road Less Traveled by M Scott Peck and Daring Greatly by Brene Brown are some of the interesting discoveries I made,” she says.

Reading books is also a form of meditation for her, and this has made her appreciate the different seasons of life. She says books have offered her a springboard on which to reflect on life outside her profession, as well as illuminate and guide her.

“I found myself re-reading Love in the Time of Cholera by Gabriel Garcia Marquez because of its therapeutic ability. The book connects you to situations, places and environments which enable you to reflect. The issues in the book are relevant to this pandemic period, and highlight the subject of otherness. A story may not be about you but in a way, it is relevant to what is happening around you,” she says.

She suggests that reading should be used as both an accessory and as a tool, because it moulds your perspective about life, and prompts you to question things.

“It is not just about reading, it is also about you employing your critical mind and questioning the content,” she says.

She recommends The Untethered Soul by Michael Alan Singer.

“That book is an affirmation. It suggests that we look at everything as a possibility for transformation. In order to grow, you must embrace change. Reading it helped me know that the faster I adapt to change, the sooner I could adjust, and the quicker I could grow,” she says.

Eunice Muchiri, 30, is a banker.

EUNICE MUCHIRI, 30

Banker

Being stuck in the house for days on end was a new change for Eunice. It was quite difficult to adapt, and besides work, she needed other things to fill up her time. Her saviors came in the form of African fiction writers.

“I have always been a reader, but I preferred motivational books. Someone introduced me to African writers and that has irreversibly changed my reading culture.

“I have come to appreciate fiction more deeply. I also discovered that reading is my hobby! It has become more about adventure, discovery, entertainment and growth,” she says.

Eunice has discovered a whole world of exciting authors who she did not even know existed, and says she plans to consume as much as she can.

For Eunice, books provide an adventurous escape. Being immersed in books meant she did not constantly listen to depressing news about the pandemic. Even after Covid-19, Eunice plans to maintain the habit of reading one book every month.

“Reading has really helped me. In 2020, I hardly left the house. I discovered for the first time that reading is my hobby. With books, unlike watching a movie, you spend more time immersing yourself in the story. That helped me stay in the house without getting bored. I discovered I could read the whole day. I did not think this was possible. Reading opens your mind to so much. I am looking forward to joining a book club when some normalcy returns,” she says.

Eunice now has a personal library, something she did not think was possible.

“I found myself buying more books and keeping an account of all the books I have read makes me feel nice. I realised I needed a specific place in my house for books, and that is how I ended up with a library. I consider this an achievement,” she says.

Her book recommendation: “Any book by Chimamanda Adichie. You will like her storylines,” she says.