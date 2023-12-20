Kenyan climate justice activist using fashion to champion sustainability

The just concluded COP28 summit in Dubai saw youth take part in campaigns that seek to promote reduction of textile and plastic waste.

Among them was a Kenyan Habiba Abdulrahman, 31, the founder of Trashion Kenya, an initiative aimed at fostering youth climate education and community empowerment.

Trashion Kenya has particular focus on reducing single-use plastics and integrating art and fashion waste innovations.

Habiba attended COP28 as a delegate, representing Fashion Revolution UAE at the first Entertainment and Culture Pavilion, marking her first participation in a COP summit.

Habiba, a dedicated climate justice activist, sustainable fashion advocate, content creator and educator is known for her platform, habibabien.eco.

She currently lives in Dubai and recently earned the title of Mrs Earth UAE Water and CSR Ambassador 2023.

“At COP28UAE Blue Zone, I showcased my initiative, Trashion Kenya, at the Entertainment & Culture Pavilion, on December 4, unveiling a transformative approach to waste with a keen focus on the significance of converting waste to value," Habiba said.

Community-driven initiatives

"The showcased recycled accessories were not merely aesthetically pleasing; they embodied a profound commitment to addressing the critical issues of plastic and textile waste in Kenya,” she explained.

At the exhibition, among the products Habiba showcased were handbags made from discarded plastic oil bottles and an array of items crafted from unconventional materials like ocean plastic, nylon cassette tapes, sweet wrappers, newspapers, and cement packages.

All these showcased items illustrated how waste products can be converted into valuable products.

“This emphasises the crucial shift from a linear to a circular economy, illustrating how discarded items could find new life and purpose,” Habiba said.

Trashion Kenya is on a mission to communicate the positive message on the pressing effects of plastic and textile waste on Kenya's environment and communities.

Plastic pollution, particularly from discarded oil bottles, poses a significant threat to the environment and the showcased handbags crafted from such bottles exemplified a creative response to combat the issue, Habiba noted.

Africa Collect Textiles (ACT) also demonstrated the power of community-driven initiatives by collecting discarded textiles and collaborating with local artisans, preventing textile waste from becoming an environmental hazard but also showcased the potential for economic empowerment within communities through upcycling practices.

Transformation of waste

“In essence, Trashion Kenya showcase at the Entertainment and Culture Pavilion in COP28 underscored the urgent need for a paradigm shift in waste management and the need for a fossil fuel phase out, while emphasizing the transformation of waste into valuable resources,” Habiba said.

The transformative waste to value exhibition was followed by the first ever cultural and sustainable fashion show at COP, hosted by the Entertainment and Culture Pavilion in partnership with Trashion Kenya, Youth Collaborative and Fashion Revolution.

The cultural and sustainable fashion show is a deliberate effort to showcase the intersection of culture, fashion, and climate change.

Habiba said COP28 provided her with a comprehensive understanding of global initiatives combating climate change.

She said following the insightful lessons and networking at COP28, her now objective is to elevate environmental initiatives in Kenya, UAE and globally by implementing sustainable practices, cultivating community and youth engagement, and raising awareness on climate change and sustainable fashion.

"I plan to fortify collaborations with local and international organizations to empower the sustainable fashion and Trashion community, influencing policies toward sustainability in the fashion and textile industry," Habiba said.