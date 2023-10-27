Kenya beer festival extends to Uganda, Tanzania as Oktobafest fans shrug off economic gloom

The world’s largest beer festival, Oktobafest, which attracts thousands of Kenyans gathering to make merry in any language, kicked off its first regional jamboree in East Africa.

Oktoberfest, an event that started in Germany, has now come to East Africa.

Last year, East Africa's leading beer, Tusker, brewed one of the biggest festivals in Kenya, attracting over 20,000 people. This year the festival will also be held in Uganda and Tanzania.

Over the years, the beer festival has become a huge business opportunity for alcoholic beverage makers.

Maren Diale, Head of the Germany Business Association in Kenya, who also hosted their own Oktoberfest in Nairobi this month, Oktoberfest (in Kenya Oktobafest) says the festival evolved from the celebrations surrounding the wedding of Prince Regent Ludwig of Bavaria (later King Ludwig) and Princess Therese of Saxony-Hildburghausen.

“Yes we did host one as a German community, but it is different from what we have in Germany. It is a social event and every October we have to celebrate it here as they do it in Munich. Smaller but same principle,” she says.

She says they brought a band from Germany but consumed Kenyan beer. To her what East Africa has is “smaller but not real” compared to what happens in Germany.

Joanne Looby, Head of Beers, Diageo EABL, however says this year’s Oktobafest is bigger and with more activities from live entertainment stages, gaming centres, sports, and unique beer experiences across East Africa.

The event kicked off the final leg of the 2023 last weekend in Uganda and Tanzania and will eventually culminate in the three-day Nairobi event which will start on Friday and end on Sunday.

Craft beer makers have also been hosting their Oktobafest.

Beer consumption has been on a steady rise, thanks to the entry of craft beer makers into the Kenyan market. Currently, there are about 12 breweries and microbreweries in Kenya, producing everything from crafts that have local names, to some with mango and ginger flavours, to those that have low alcohol content.

One of them is the Brewery and Beergarden Restaurant which opened in December 2022, in Lavington, Nairobi.

Arjun Malhotra, founder of Crafty Chameleon which runs Brewery and Beergarden Restaurant says that they converted an old colonial residential house into a brewery and restaurant, keeping the old and green charm of the place.

“We specialise in craft beers that are all made on-site (visible to the restaurant guests. As the owner who has both Kenyan and German roots, it was a must to organise an Oktoberfest: A full week (October 19 to 29) of Games, themed music, a special German menu and two specially brewed beers for Oktoberfest. The food menu included a variety of German sausages, German meatloaf, Schitzel, Brezel and other German delicacies.”

On her part, Ms Looby, said that apart from beer, the festivities will be representing both male and female talent with sensational performances from across the East African region.

“So that beer exchange has to be part of us. And I want people to think when they arrive at Oktobafest like they've been given a passport to East Africa, and the passport will be to enjoy the music, the culture, the foods, and particularly the beer,” says Ms Looby.

“Tusker Oktobafest 2023 is a celebration of unique cultural identity. The event honours the rich tapestry of East African culture through food, music, fashion, art, and gaming.”

According to Ms Looby, there will be a couple of ways that they will bring that to life.

"First of all, this will be an East African experience. So when I talk about the taxi driver in Nigeria or Ireland talking about Ghana isn't the same when you talk to many people in Kenya about Tusker. I hear about people who work in breweries. I hear about people who drive trucks. There is that whole community around the beer that exists. It exists around the Serengeti, which is the roaring soul of Tanzania. It exists around Bell which is the signal of Ugandan. This is not even a word. And we will bring all of those beers to all of the consumers across East Africa as we travel across the month of October for Oktoberfest. So you will get to taste and enjoy different beers. We will have our draft offerings,” she said.

Asked about competition, especially in the spirit and draft industry and if she was worried about it, Ms Looby said: “Being better at positioning beer for consumers is knowing what that beer stands for and why it exists,” she said.

South Sudan was to be among the countries taking part, but the event was postponed.

In Juba, it was supposed to showcase the likes of Tanzanian sensation Harmonize, who was to be joined by South Sudan's John Frog - known for his electrifying music and Ndovu Kuu.

In Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania on the same day, Tusker OktobaFest had a line-up that included Uganda's iconic performer, Jose Chameleone, Tanzania’s Ali Kiba and Kenya's Nyashinski, filling the festival with incredible musical performances.

In Kampala, Uganda, they had performances from Harmonize, Nyashinski and Azawi who all created an unforgettable fusion of East African talent for the attendees.