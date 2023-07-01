Jazz festival to showcase Bob Collymore's penchant for punctuality

The late Bob Collymore's unwavering love for jazz continues to resonate even in death, tugging at the heartstrings of those who remember him.

Today, four years after his passing, The Carnivore Grounds becomes a sacred space, transformed into a haven of melodies, as the Bob Collymore International Jazz Festival Series (BCIJF) unfolds to memorialise the remarkable Safaricom CEO.

"One of the most amazing things about Bob was his love for people and his ability to connect with them. He treated everyone with respect and genuine interest regardless of their position or background. He was more than just a CEO; he was truly human," Wambui Kamiru, Collymore's widow and BCIJF director, opens up on her fondest memories of him.

Four years ago today, Collymore passed away at his home following a two-year battle with cancer.

"It is a wonderful thing to pay tribute in this way, to gather to play music and continue the legacy he started," expressed Wambui.

"Bob was a great believer in the arts, and I am excited to be working with a team that lived with him and shared his passion."

In honour of Collymore's punctuality and disdain for lateness, the festival will kick off at exactly 2pm.

Enjoy the festivities

The organisers emphasise their commitment to starting on time and encourage attendees to arrive early and enjoy the festivities.

Gates will open at noon, and the event will conclude at 7pm.

The planning process for the BCIJF began more than two years ago, as Collymore envisioned jazz becoming a significant cultural event in Kenya.

Despite the setbacks caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the organisers actively started discussing the festival's realisation earlier this year.

The late Bob Collymore. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

"It was almost as if it was meant to be on his anniversary," reflected Zaheeda Suleman-Arain, event Director of the festival.

"We started planning and putting everything together, and now we are excited to bring his dream to life."

The festival, organised by the Bob Collymore Foundation (BCF) in honour of its late founder, promises to be a family event that celebrates the rich history of jazz music in Kenya and provides a platform for local and international musicians to showcase their talent.

"The festival is an opportunity for Kenyan music to shine and for international musicians to connect with jazz music," said Wambui, "We are looking forward to a great event that brings together families and communities. It's a chance for people to come with their blankets, sit down for a picnic, and enjoy the music."

Past decade

Jazz music holds a special place in the heart of Kenya, with a rich history dating back to the 1960s.

Over the past decade, jazz has experienced a resurgence in the country, thanks in part to the efforts of Collymore and the Nairobi Jazz Festival.

The genre offers a unique opportunity for musicians to improvise and learn the art of listening to each other.

"The beauty of jazz is that it requires understanding, learning, and the ability to improvise," explained Wambui.

"It teaches us valuable lessons on how to listen to each other and collaborate. Through jazz, we hope to build a love for music that transcends borders and brings people together."

The festival lineup boasts an impressive array of top acts, including the sensational Nairobi Horns Project, the prolific Jacob Asiyo, the energetic afro-fusion band Shamsi Music, the dynamic Edward Pareseen, and stellar guitarist Jack Maguna.

These celebrated Jazz artists are expected to deliver captivating performances that will captivate audiences throughout the day.

BCF, established in honour of Collymore, promotes creativity, the arts, and sustainable business ideas.

The festival is a celebration of Jazz music and a fundraising event to support Ghetto Classics. The programme supports music education for over 300 children and families in underprivileged communities in Nairobi, Mombasa, and Kisumu.

"When you buy a ticket for the festival, you are also investing in Ghetto Classics and helping us create a healthier society," said Wambui. "The program gives children the opportunity to express themselves through music, develop their skills, and even become teachers themselves. It's a way of nurturing talent and giving back to the community."

Largest jazz festival

Looking to the future, the organisers envision the BCIJF becoming the largest jazz festival on the continent. They aim to expand the festival across Africa, establishing a calendar year filled with jazz events that showcase African talent and foster a sense of unity through the universal language of music.

"As the jazz director, my role is to keep the vision alive and create opportunities for Jazz artists to perform," explained Wambui.

"We want to raise musicians through the festival who can play on international stages and collaborate with other jazz festivals worldwide.

In October, they aim to bring two international jazz artists to perform for a more intimate audience. And in February, they intend to host a larger festival in collaboration with the diplomatic community, inviting musicians worldwide to perform on the Kenyan stage.