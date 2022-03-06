Ms Zipporah Kittony.

Ms Zipporah Kittony. It was during her tenure as the Maendeleo ya Wanawake chairperson that the organisation secured a number of properties across Kenya.

| Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Life & Style

Prime

Insiders’ accounts of Kenya’s oldest women organisation

By  Elvis Ondieki

Over the phone, Ms Zipporah Kittony tells the guard to let us through the gate.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.