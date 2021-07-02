In the name of 'experience'

  • "Even though sometimes desperation sets in and one just wants a place where they can get the required experience, I still feel that unpaid internships are exploitative.


  • Interns perform the same tasks as other employees. I consider myself very lucky because Seacom offered me a stipend that catered for my needs thus allowing me to focus on delivering on my roles," Joseph Onditi. 

Having spent more than 15 years in class, internship is often the first place where young minds get to put their classroom knowledge to practice. Understandably, a lot is often expected of interns, from getting the dress code right, proper communication skills, and the ability to work without complaining. Even though they have little or no experience, interns are not allowed to make any mistakes, meaning that it can be a scary experience for many, yet most of them are made to work without pay. We spoke with three interns to get a picture of how it feels to hold that position, and what they think should be done to improve the experience for future generations.

