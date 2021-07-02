In the name of 'experience'

Having spent more than 15 years in class, internship is often the first place where young minds get to put their classroom knowledge to practice. Understandably, a lot is often expected of interns, from getting the dress code right, proper communication skills, and the ability to work without complaining. Even though they have little or no experience, interns are not allowed to make any mistakes, meaning that it can be a scary experience for many, yet most of them are made to work without pay. We spoke with three interns to get a picture of how it feels to hold that position, and what they think should be done to improve the experience for future generations.

Photo credit: Pool

Joseph Onditi, 24

I got an offer to intern with Seacom Kenya at a time when I had been desperately looking for an engagement. At the time, I was still a student at Kenyatta University pursuing Telecommunications and Information Technology and I couldn’t graduate without having gone for attachment so I was quite desperate.

I searched on the websites of different companies for opportunities, talked to human resources personnels in different companies and even subscribed to career emails from job boards and community networks. Additionally, I kept sharing my resume with different companies until one day, I got a call from Seacom Kenya asking about my availability for an internship position.

I knew that my experience in the field would be different from what I was taught in class. However, I made up my mind to learn as much as I could, gain hands-on experience and stand out.

I was warmly welcomed by my colleagues and was assigned a desk, a computer and a supervisor who became very important during my stay.

I ended up learning a lot! In class, you mostly acquire the theoretical bit of things but while on the field, you get to apply the knowledge you got in class at a very advanced level. Yet it is rare to apply that knowledge directly without making modifications and unique problem solving skills. This is a something you can’t acquire by reading books in class.

Most of the challenges I faced during the internship were financial in nature. I needed about Sh200 worth of bus fare to get to work, money to upgrade my wardrobe and also to afford my meals.

Even though sometimes desperation sets in and one just wants a place where they can get the required experience, I still feel that unpaid internships are exploitative. Interns perform the same tasks as other employees. I consider myself very lucky because Seacom offered me a stipend that catered for my needs thus allowing me to focus on delivering on my roles.

From my experience, I would say that most interns are full of fear and very naive. Most of the time they just want someone to hold their hands and show them the way. It really helps if an organisation creates an environment where one can ask questions without being judged.

During my internship, I created some strong networks and I confirmed that this really is the career I want to get into, and Seacom is the best place for me to work.





Photo credit: Pool

Hellen Mwaviki Amiani, 26

Getting an internship is not an easy endeavour. Even after graduating with a bachelor’s degree in finance in 2018, I still found it hard to secure an internship and had to enroll for an additional certification course called Certified Investment and Financial Analyst(CIFA). Towards the end of 2019, I had begun making internship applications and got a lead at a microfinance bank.

Upon inquiring about the internship opportunity, I was informed the application could only be done through the National Industrial Training Authority(NITA), a state corporation whose existence I wasn’t even aware of. I proceeded to their offices at Industrial Area, Nairobi, where they helped me in making my application. NITA was key in helping me secure an internship with the microfinance bank and I feel like many are missing out on their services. NITA is a corporation that students and even graduates hoping to secure internships should be looking at because you don’t need any connections to get help.

My first day at work was quite overwhelming. I was very excited about going to work and seeing what it was like in real life because in school, we were used to doing financial calculations on paper. I wanted to see how the whole thing was done practically. I was hoping that the experience would be a game changer for me because even though I pursued finance in school, I wasn’t completely sure I wanted to build a career around it. I therefore hoped that practicing it and getting some experience would change my perspective and spark an interest in finance.

Whereas the experience wasn’t bad, it wasn’t what I had expected. I went in ready to tackle financial matters only to find myself rotating within all the three departments in the bank: Operations, finance and the credit unit, while also running other errands.

For me, the Finance department was the most intriguing because I got to see bits of what we were taught in class. I enjoyed doing the calculations practically. Additionally, I used to be sent to the Central Bank of Kenya, a place I knew existed but which I have never been to. I also met investors and got to go to places I had never been to myself. That gave me a big confidence boost.

The biggest shock for me, however, is how challenging it was to translate what I had been taught in school into what we were doing practically. Whereas the concepts were the same, the techniques used were very different. For instance, it took me a while to make sense of a real ledger account, although I had mastered it while in school. It took me days to understand the ledger that was being used. Additionally, dealing with things in the real world is not easy considering that the data you deal with is crucial and has a big impact. You just can’t cook up figures for marks. A balance sheet really has to balance.

I also had to learn how to dress the right way and speak in a formal and professional way. While interning, you interact with different people of different age groups, so learning to read the room and act accordingly was a skill that I had to learn during my internship. Lastly, coexisting peacefully with people of different skills and personalities is something that takes a while to grasp.

Photo credit: Pool

Elly Wesley, 22

Having an amazing boss was among my best experiences while on internship. He was very understanding, always motivated me to keep working and gave me tips on how to advance in my career. My other colleagues ensured that I had what I needed to excel in my roles.

I was once sent to represent our entire human resources department at a function. This was challenge for me but I embraced it. The experience instilled confidence in me and made me feel valued at work.

Having pursued human resource management at Kaimosi Friends College, I expected to acquire practical skills and experience needed to progress in my career. I was also looking to create networks and hopefully be retained at the organisation. However, getting an internship wasn’t easy.

After countless hours spent looking for placement, I got an opportunity at Kakamega County. Still, I had to present my documents at the public service board for approval. After getting the green light, I still had to wait for an approval from the health department at the county headquarters, which was the department I had been posted to.

Studying in a Technical and Vocational Education and Training(TVET) institution involves a lot of practical learning, which meant that during my internship, I would be doing the same things I had practised in school. Tasks like computing and analysing data for county workers was something I was required to do on a daily basis, and we had been taught in school. However, during the internship I got exposed to experienced experts and learnt a lot from them.

Some of the challenges I had to deal with were demands from workers that I, as an intern, couldn’t meet. They sometimes became hostile. Additionally, I was expected to wear formal attire yet there wasn’t any stipend to support that, nor the finances to cater for my transport and meals.

In all honesty, unpaid internships are extremely demoralising. As interns, we too have needs and being made to go without pay for months is unfair. We pay rent, fare, buy food and also need clothes. Without pay, it becomes very hard to succeed at work.

That said, the internship greatly improved my communication and public relations skills. I can now speak comfortably before a crowd or even my seniors. Considering my interest in politics, those are skills that I know will serve me greatly in the near future. In the meantime, I look forward to growing in human resources and working in reputable companies in the country or even abroad.

Photo credit: Pool

Liz Maina, 23

My entire attachment experience can be summed up in two words: Mind blowing. It was a novel step in my career and personal life too. Even though I had worked in a learning institution before as a secretary, I still felt completely unprepared for life as an intern teacher. Students considered me qualified, just like all the other teachers, and they accorded me the necessary respect. I even had lessons under the name Miss Maina, which was a first for me!

Getting internship positions wasn’t much of a hustle as Kenyatta University, where I studied, helps you get placed in a school so all you have to do is present yourself there.

I had worked in a school before, so I didn’t have very high expectations. However, I had new fears because I had been placed in a boys’ school. I worried that the male students would be difficult to control in a classroom setting, but I hoped for the best. I was focused on getting a wholesome experience and hopefully, better opportunities.

There is not much to disclose about school life because almost everyone has attended one before. What many might not be privy to, is how the teaching experience shapes young people’ lives.

In my case, it was the first time I was referred to as Miss Maina. That title alone boosted my self-confidence and I also felt happy with the new respect I was accorded to around the school. I had a desk, course books and a timetable to follow. It made me realise that I had truly become an adult. It felt good to be entrusted with responsibility.

I was then assigned four classes to teach for the duration of the term. To me, those students felt so precious and delicate. They listened to me so attentively and took everything I said as gospel truth. I literally had their lives and future in my hands and that is one of the experiences that had the most impact in my life.

Additionally, I was placed on duty for an entire week, an experience that taught me so much about being responsible. I was trusted to handle the whole school for that week!

But the experience wasn’t without its challenges. First, was the school’s location. Komothai Boys High School is located in a remote area where there are very few rental houses. The teachers’ quarter was full so it was up to me to find a place to live. To make matters worse, I had to pay rent twice since I wasn’t willing to move out of the house I was previously living in only to move out again after the three-month internship was over.

This was so expensive and my parents had to chip in since we were not being paid. However, the school provided sufficient food which, to me, was a blessing.

Although I wasn’t being paid, I didn’t feel exploited since I had a chance to build a foundation for my career. Beside the meals, I felt that the school was offering me a lot more than money. However, I believe schools should consider giving their interns a stipend because they need money to survive.

My internship helped me confirm that teaching is what I want to do once I am done with my studies. I enjoy creating a smaller ‘me’ in the children that pass through my hands. I have learnt that teaching is a wonderful career, but it takes a lot because as a teacher, you need to be aware of the different strengths and weaknesses of your students and find strategies to handle each one appropriately.