In life, be guided by the question: What if?

Julian Rowa has served at Absa, Equity and Consolidated banks across the region in a career spanning more than 20 years. He has held senior roles, including supervising operations, productivity management and business development. In 2016, he was the executive director at Carolina for Africa, a humanitarian organisation. The doctoral graduate from Liverpool University discusses his long career and the lessons learnt.

You’ve worked in the banking, humanitarian and leadership sectors. How do all these professions tie together?

These lines of work are as diverse as they are similar. But they converge at a point. The humanitarian sector is designed for impact. It seeks sustainability beyond acts of philanthropy through capacity building. Corporate banking seeks growth and development, with increased bottom line being the main focus. Ultimately, these are powered by a shared vision and a purpose for existence. This is where leadership plugs in. I see leadership as the organ that envisions, enables and energises teams. This principle applies in all the other sectors.

Where are you in your career?

I am crafting a new frontier as a scholar and practitioner who pushes intellectual business conversations. I am also seeking to provide practical solutions to workplace problems in Kenya and Africa, and perhaps serve in the public sector to give back. More importantly, I am eager to work with young talent and to inject my experience to bring their innovations to life. I have started writing a book to document my experiences.

What do you do for self-development and recreation?

I read a lot and surround myself with critical friends. I enjoy watching documentaries on topical issues and to engage in intense debate. For recreation, I love to dance and to listen to different genres of music. I am a gym fanatic with a penchant for boxing. At present, I am learning salsa dancing and the saxophone, hoping to join a band in the near future.

What is Shajuls Consulting involved with?

We are a business and management consulting firm. This is my vehicle for the next stretch of my career. My co-founder and partner, Irene Chami, and I, pride ourselves as experts in strategic planning and implementation, organisational analysis, operations efficiency and business development. We facilitate and moderate topical issues in business and drive conversations at the C-suite level.

Looking back, what unpopular decision would you make again given the opportunity?

Quitting my job as an executive director of an organisation in 2017 to focus on my doctoral studies. This decision was inspired by Bob Buford’s book Halftime, and my 14-year-old daughter Akweh. It was an uncertain moment, but I wanted to be a productive citizen in the next phase of my life. I now feel reinvigorated.

Banking as a career has been redefined by technology, with opportunities shrinking drastically. Is it still a viable career?

I think banking remains the best training ground during foundational years for progressive professionals. The generation of bankers before me were both permanent and pensionable. This is no longer the case. Retiring as a banker today is untenable owing to changes in the industry. Beyond banking, employees must create their own destiny by seeking new skills, knowledge and experiences to help them transition to other areas.

In which phase of your career were you most impactful? Why?

I redefined operations at Stanbic Kenya by aligning products, processes and people under then managing director Greg Brakenridge. I also successfully championed a sales campaign at Absa Africa as the lead in Kenya. At Consolidated Bank, I helped to procure the core-banking system. These contributions stand out and their outcomes were phenomenal.

When in your life have you felt most fulfilled?

Attaining my doctoral degree recently. Being recognised for the feat by family, friends and acquaintances was both humbling and gratifying. In 1995, my father John Akula had professed that I would either soar to the high heavens or crush like grain. It is never too late to get what you want.

What three things do you always tell young professionals whenever you interact with them?

Be credible and of high integrity. Dare to be different. Focus on self-leadership, but don’t forget to learn.

As a change management expert, why do you think change is always frowned upon in organisations?

Because it can be unsettling. It disrupts how things are done, therefore, upsetting the status quo. Granted, most change initiatives aren’t clear about the expected benefits, especially for staff. This leads to uncertainty and reservations. Employees relapse to traditions as a result. That said, there is need to lead rather than manage change. Build a guiding coalition to foster change. While at it, use communication channels that are inclusive and reliable.

Any life lessons that you can never trade for anything?

Family first. I take pride in my loving wife Irene and my daughters Auudi and Akweh and my son Kinte. Live for love and laughter. I have learnt to lead as I wish to be led. Don’t keep matters of the heart to heart. I celebrate my late mother Jane Auudi, a strong-minded woman who taught me to be resilient. In life, manage your expectations, guided by the question, What if?