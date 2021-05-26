In life, be guided by the question: What if?

Dr Julian Rowa is a banker and CEO of Shajuls Consulting, a business management consultancy firm. 
 

  • The generation of bankers before me were both permanent and pensionable. This is no longer the case. Retiring as a banker today is untenable owing to changes in the industry.


  • Beyond banking, employees must create their own destiny by seeking new skills, knowledge and experiences to help them transition to other areas.

Julian Rowa has served at Absa, Equity and Consolidated banks across the region in a career spanning more than 20 years. He has held senior roles, including supervising operations, productivity management and business development. In 2016, he was the executive director at Carolina for Africa, a humanitarian organisation. The doctoral graduate from Liverpool University discusses his long career and the lessons learnt.

