In Brief: The body, mind, and dreams of Joe Kabugi

Joseph Kabugi took home the Men’s Physique title at the highly competitive Mr and Mrs East Africa (MMEA) Bodybuilding Competition held on October 12 in Nairobi, attracting nearly 500 athletes. It is the biggest annual bodybuilding contest in East Africa aimed at promoting mental and physical well-being through fitness.

Born on August 17, 1994, in Murang’a County, Joe Ripper, or Joe Kabugi as he is famously known, and the last-born from a family of four children pursued a Bachelor of Economics degree (Agriculture Economics) at the University of Embu in 2018.

He started bodybuilding in 2016 while at the University of Embu.

What does it take to win the East Africa Bodybuilding Competition like you did?

It takes relentless focus, hard work, and consistency to win. You need a strong support system, mental balance, and the ability to show up even when you don’t feel like it. Winning isn’t just about being in the gym. It’s also about the decisions you make outside it, day after day.

Is bodybuilding your bread and butter?

Not entirely. Bodybuilding is my passion, but I’m also a fitness professional specialising in personal training and fitness programming. I spend my days working with clients, designing programmes that help them achieve their goals. I’m also an economist who focuses on agriculture.

What specific challenges have you faced in your bodybuilding journey?

The biggest challenges I've faced have been managing my time effectively. Balancing training with my studies and other commitments has been a constant struggle. I often find myself sacrificing leisure time and social activities to dedicate myself to my training. Financially, bodybuilding can be demanding. It requires consistent investment in nutrition, supplements, and equipment. However, bodybuilding is a deeply rewarding pursuit. It's a demanding sport that requires dedication and consistency. But for those willing to commit, the rewards are immense.

Who inspired you to take up bodybuilding?

I used to admire the old-school bodybuilders in the West, like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Frank Zane, and Ronnie Coleman. Their physiques were like sculptures and proof of what the human body could achieve with dedication and hard work. I got inspiration from their videos on YouTube and documentaries, and their stories taught me that greatness doesn’t happen overnight - it’s built. Shawn Rhoden was my role model. He passed on in 2021. I liked how his journey perfectly exemplified vision, resilience, and focus. Despite setbacks, he stuck to his vision, built one of the best-seen art of bodybuilding, and took the title from one of the greatest bodybuilders ever, Phil Heath. Shawn’s approach was quiet but powerful. He showed that success isn’t about the noise but the hard work you put in. Now, it’s Chris Bumstead.

Joseph Kabugi flexes his muscles during the third edition of Mr and Mrs East Africa (MMEA) Body Building Competition at Sarit Expo Centre in Nairobi on October 12, 2024. Photo credit: Pool

What does your family think about your bodybuilding career?

At first, my parents were in doubt because bodybuilding is not a very popular career with parents. But over time, as they saw my dedication and the progress I made, they shifted from doubt to pride.

They’re my biggest cheerleaders, and their support for my passion means the world to me.

When we are young, we always dream of becoming teachers, doctors, pilots, etc. What did you want to be when you grow up?

I wanted to be a lawyer. I used to find it a respectable career. I was very interested in the country’s affairs from a young age. Political affairs and world affairs used to fascinate me. So, I always thought I would be a lawyer. Life had other plans, though, but I still ended up using my passion to change lives differently.

What is your bodybuilding regimen like?

I train five to six times a week, depending on the season. Off-season, I train five times a week, focusing on building strength and muscle and improving weak areas. Pre-competition, I train six times a week with more intensity and focus on shredding.

As a bodybuilder, what is your diet like?

My diet depends on the season and is usually strict. I eat four to six meals daily, balancing high-quality protein and carbs—chicken, fish, sweet potatoes, arrowroots, veggies, and plenty of water. Off-season, it’s about calorie surplus to grow muscle. During competition preparation, I go into a calorie deficit to get shredded. Let’s just say, meal prep and I are on a first-name basis!

What role does bodybuilding play in society?

Bodybuilding is a sport that needs a lot of discipline and self-accountability. It teaches discipline, self-accountability, and the importance of long-term investment in yourself. In society, it’s a reminder that greatness is built over time, not gifted, with a level of discipline and consistency that is transferable to other aspects of life, career, and goal setting. You have to go through the process to get the wins. There is no shortcut. Plus, it breaks stereotypes, it isn’t just for a specific gender or body type. It’s about becoming the best version of yourself, inside and out, mentally and physically. It’s not all about what you look like, it’s also about what you feel.

What is your big dream in bodybuilding?

To step onto the most prestigious competition Olympia and win the Men’s Physique title soon. It’s a big stage where legends are made, and I want my name up there, on the trophy, proving that an East African can stand shoulder to shoulder, with the world’s best.

What life lessons have you picked from bodybuilding?

Two unshakable truths: success takes time, and nothing beats consistency. It is a daily reminder that the small things—those extra repetitions, that clean meal, or that early wake-up- eventually add to something monumental. Life works similarly: stay consistent, and the results will follow.

Tell us about the benefits you have seen in bodybuilding

Bodybuilding is the gift that keeps giving. Physically, it keeps you in peak shape and health. Mentally, it sharpens your focus, gives you a sense of purpose, and builds unshakable toughness. You learn to show up for yourself daily, even when the odds aren’t in your favour.

What is your best and worst moment in bodybuilding?

My best moment? Winning the MMEA Men’s Physique Title in East Africa, because my dream is to become one of the best bodybuilders ever. As for my worst moment, I haven’t had one yet.

Apart from bodybuilding, what else do you do in life? How do you manage to strike a balance?

I do a lot of things. I’m a fitness professional, helping clients to unlock their optimal mental and physical being. I’m also pursuing a diploma in physiotherapy, with plans for a master’s degree later. Balancing everything means sticking to a strict schedule. Most weekdays, I’m up at 3 am, training or working. Weekends are for recharging—football (I’m a die-hard Chelsea fan), a good game of pool, and quality time with my family.

Lastly, what advice would you give someone who would like to take up the sport in Kenya?