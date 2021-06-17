How we are reaping big from the financial market

What comes to mind when the word investment is mentioned? I bet land and real estate immediately top your list.

Photo credit: Pool

By  COLLINS KARIUKI

What you need to know:

  • What comes to mind when the word investment is mentioned?
  • I bet land and real estate immediately top your list.
  • However, with the advent of the internet, the number of avenues to invest in has tremendously increased through financial markets.

The author of "Rich Dad, Poor Dad", Robert Kyosaki, once said that most people fail to realise that in life, it’s not how much money you make, it’s how much money you keep. Today, we speak to three young people who’ve mastered the art and science of making their money grow.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.