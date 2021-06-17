How we are reaping big from the financial market

The author of "Rich Dad, Poor Dad", Robert Kyosaki, once said that most people fail to realise that in life, it’s not how much money you make, it’s how much money you keep. Today, we speak to three young people who’ve mastered the art and science of making their money grow.

***

What comes to mind when the word investment is mentioned? I bet land and real estate immediately top your list. However, with the advent of the internet, the number of avenues to invest in has tremendously increased through financial markets.

A financial market is any marketplace where the creation and trading of financial assets such as shares, debentures, bonds, derivatives and currencies occurs. Whereas these might not be very common in the country, they offer an easier way to start investing even with little capital.

Esther Kariuki, Youth Program Manager at Centonomy and an investor in money market funds

Have you ever listened to a friend talk about how to manage money to the point you feel like you’re a complete fool when it comes to money?

Esther Kariuki, Youth Program Manager at Centonomy and an investor in money market funds. Photo credit: Pool

That was the experience of Esther Kariuki the Youth Program Manager at Centonomy, a social media content creator, business owner and also a serial investor in money market funds before she took financial literacy classes which trained her on financial management and opened her eyes to opportunities available in the financial markets.

“I had my road to Damascus moment in my third year as a biotechnology student when I had just started my attachment at Kemri. At the time, I had no idea that financial literacy classes exist, let alone understand what it meant to be financially literate. In one of our breaks, I had gone for lunch with a friend who was taking financial literacy classes called Centonomy Campus Edition. I listened to her speak and she sounded so smart when it came to money, and I knew that I too needed to take those classes. At the time, I didn’t know that I could invest while young. To me, it was for the old and it entailed buying land and building a home. That was what investment meant to me then. It took the intervention of financial literacy classes to learn that you can start investing with any amount of money you have and the options that were available for me,” she says.

A money market fund is a form of mutual fund that invests in highly liquid cash short-term debt securities. Typically, a money market fund offers redeemable units or shares to investors who then earn returns from the portfolio in the form of income and capital gains. Money market fund is considered one the least risky instruments to invest in, in the financial markets.

“I wanted to be more responsible with my money. I also had plans of starting a clothes business, but since I had not figured out how to go about it, I decided to invest the money first. I found that a money market fund was the best form of investment for me. All I needed to start investing in money market funds was Sh5000, then afterwards, I was depositing varying amounts of money every month. This was way better than putting my money in a savings account as the interest I got from the money market fund was way higher than what I would get from a savings account,” she says.

“I began investing in a money market fund in 2018, and it has allowed me to be very flexible with my deposits, something that worked in my favour when I faced financial hardships. The best thing about money market funds is that now, you can start investing in it with as low as Sh500. From the time I opened my account, I witnessed tremendous growth in value from the amount I had initially invested. When I earned enough to start my clothing business, I withdrew everything from my money market fund account and used the money to start my own clothing business, then I started investing in the fund right from scratch again.”

As someone with an 8 to 5 job already, she spends just 30 minutes every day looking at what’s happening in the country and what people are investing in at the moment. With forums on Telegram and YouTube videos to learn what people are investing in, getting this information is never a problem.

“To invest and be successful at it, you have to equally invest in the knowledge of investments. You should always invest in something that you understand fully and not just follow what people are investing in blindly. Investing has its risks and without proper knowledge, you’ll learn about these risks the hard way,” she says.

“There is a wealth of information on the internet on how to start and even courses you can do to get a better understanding of investing. It takes time, effort and even money to learn, but eventually, it will be worth it. Additionally, investments are driven by goals that allow you to come up with a plan and actionable steps. In my case, I knew I wanted to start a business, hence the reason why I chose to invest in a money market fund account where I could access my money quickly once I needed to withdraw it.”

One of the challenges Esther notes is not having enough money to invest in as many areas as she would like. Additionally, joining an investment group that was not properly structured with people who were not keen on consistency are the mistakes she regrets. However, having reaped the benefits of investing in the financial markets, she is gearing up to investing in the stock market, which she says offers great opportunities for long term investments, then later gets into real estate.

Ian Murimi, founder and owner of Moola Investments

According to Murimi Njoroge, investing in financial markets by definition is a game of risk and being able to constantly manage it. This is one of the biggest lessons in the journey to where they are as a company and it also defines their core principles as Moola Investments. In his words, an investor is as good as their ability to manage risk.

Ian Murimi is the founder and owner of Moola Investments. Photo credit: Pool

Murimi Njoroge is the CEO and founder of the investment company Moola Investments and has been actively participating in the financial markets as a trader for six years now.

“I discovered financial markets in high school, after reading an article on George Soros, one of the most successful investors in the world. However, it wasn’t until I cleared high school that I began pursuing it aggressively. At the time, I also got into college to pursue computer science and architecture,” he explains.

“At the time, I knew trading in the financial markets was what I wanted to spend my life doing. For the first three years of my trading, I spent my time reading books on stocks, currencies and cryptocurrencies and how to trade them. From the books I read, I got the strategies they used and spent my time testing them in the market. Additionally, I took up forex trading courses on Babypips and Investopedia, though they don’t offer enough information on their own to make one a good investor. I also spent time on forums learning people’s strategies and testing them out myself with some of them bringing losses and others resulting in profits,” he says.

In the first three years as a trader, he notes that it was a case of hit and miss and he tried different strategies in the market to see what would work or not. Different strategies work in different market conditions and it took time and practice just to get it right.

“I used to work as an academic writer where I would do people’s assignments at a fee. Since I was still living with my parents then, every amount of money that I made from that job was invested in my trading account. I started with Sh10,000 and kept adding to that amount every time I earned from my academic writing job.”

As he invested his time in trading in what almost became an obsession, his studies felt the biggest impact. According to him, he spent about 18 hours every day looking at charts and studying financial markets in the first two years as an investor. For two years, looking at his laptop for 18 hours a day was his lifestyle and his parents became concerned as his performance in class dipped as he passed his classes by chance, with just enough marks to allow him to proceed to the next level.

After some time, it became clear that he could not juggle the two. He dropped out of school, moved out of his parents’ house and rented a bedsitter, with just a laptop, a table and a small chair to focus on his trading. His social life became a thing of the past. That year, he grew his portfolio from a few thousand to over Sh500,000 after one year of investing and was able to move to a bigger house and had the confidence to even trade for his friends. In his fourth year as a trader, he got a mentor trader from Australia who guided him in how to trade stocks and shares profitably.

“Currently, I specialise in trading international stocks traded in the New York Stock Exchange, cryptocurrencies, currencies, and local stocks in the Nairobi Securities Exchange. This is my primary source of income at the moment and it can fully sustain me and I am looking to expand my reach and be able to manage trading accounts for people through my company, Moola Investments.”

According to him, he has outgrown trading and managing his investments and it is time to fly out and use his expertise to manage other people’s investments too.

“Moola investments is at the centre of all my plans as an investor. We are currently setting up structures to allow us to develop comprehensive financial and investment tools for corporate and individual investors. Currently, we benchmark ourselves, against current leaders in the industry such as Centum, which is doing so well in our country and global leaders such as Black Rock and The Vanguard Group. We look forward to growth and creating real impact in the investment industry.”

Nashon Shirumba, fourth year computer science student and a forex trader

Nashon Shirumba, popularly referred to as Nashfx_ke on Instagram, is a fourth-year student pursuing Computer Science at Africa Nazarene University. Aside from his studies and a passion for playing the piano and the bass guitar, Nashon is making a name for himself as one of the most promising young financial traders in currencies and cryptocurrencies in the country. What started from desperation has evolved to a point where after his graduation, getting into employment is not something he is considering.

“The year 2017 was a desperate one for me. I was in my first year in university. I needed money and had to find a way to earn a living to sustain myself in college. Due to desperation, I joined lots of online businesses promising heaven on earth, but none of them gave me any returns. As a result, I decided to get into the financial markets and try trading currencies, and cryptocurrencies as a forex trader so that I can become self-employed,” he says.

According to him, in the financial markets, knowledge is power and when it comes to forex trade, you need a vast amount of knowledge for you to realise any progress as an investor. His education in forex began with him scouring YouTube for videos on forex trading and taking a free course on forex trading offered by Babypips which is often a go-to course for many new forex traders. It took Nashon two years of learning and practising how to trade on a demo account, where you trade with virtual cash before he was ready to invest his own money. According to him, his learning progression took a long time because he had no mentors to guide him on how to trade.

“Forex trading involves the buying and selling of currencies. To make profits, you buy a currency pair at a lower price if you speculate that it will rise in value, then sell it at a higher price. The difference between the prices is your profit. You can also sell a currency pair at a higher price if you speculate that its value is going to drop, then buy it back at a lower price. The difference again is your profit. Determining whether to buy or sell is not based on guesswork, but an in-depth analysis of the currency markets.”

“When starting, I decided to settle on trading currencies and cryptocurrencies because they allow you to trade 24 hours for five days in a week, and 24 hours for seven days in a week respectively. I opened my first trading account with Sh 15,000 but later saved more and upgraded it to be worth Sh 50,000 so that I could make more from it. I have since grown the account to be worth over Sh100,000.”

According to him, forex trading is a double-edged sword especially if you lack proper skills. Whereas it presents an opportunity to reap big, there is a high risk that you might lose your investment capital. At his initial stages, he lost over Sh30,000, something he attributes to over-leveraging his trades and overexposing himself to so much risk all of which step from poor risk management. Additionally, since forex trading involves real money, there are a lot of emotions tied to trading and this can lead to bad trades if you don’t manage your emotions while trading.

“Ever since I started trading in the financial markets, I have managed to learn and grow and I am doing it in a bigger way and now I have a steady flow of income from it. In addition to the money I make from it, the benefits of working under no supervision from anyone and the flexibility to trade any time I want, anywhere I am being perks I don’t intend to let go off anytime soon,” he says.

With the experience he has gained trading in the financial markets, Nashon started teaching others how to trade and is working towards opening his forex trading school soon. To anyone intending to get into forex trading, he has this piece of advice.