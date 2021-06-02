How to go about networking on LinkedIn

By  DAISY OKOTI

What you need to know:

  • While you may have a specific goal in mind that you would like the contact to help you with, if you ask for a favour in the first message, you risk coming across as a user.


  • Use all the creative and critical skills you have to conjure an appropriate request that isn’t off putting.


  • For example, instead of saying, “Great to connect with you. I would like you to be a guest speaker at an event I am organising,” try, “Great to connect with you. I know you are passionate about women empowerment and I am currently putting together an event on that. I would like to discuss more with you at your soonest availability”.

Someone you greatly admire in your field has just accepted your connection request on LinkedIn. The excitement of what this might herald is palpable. Heck, this could be the key to your next big break! But before you jump in and give the wrong impression of yourself, here are some tips on how to network on that site like a pro.

