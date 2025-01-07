How to enhance your pet’s travel experiences

Many pet owners find themselves planning trips with their furry friends. While exploring the world with your pet can be exciting, it requires thorough preparation to ensure their safety, health, and comfort. Dr Allan Elavula, a veterinary surgeon at Ela Veterinary Clinic, says that the most important thing is to ensure that your pet is in a healthy condition to travel.

“It is important to take your pet for a full-body exam by a certified veterinary surgeon before embarking on your trip. This check-up ensures that your pet is fit for travel and can handle the journey ahead,” Dr Elavula told Lifestyle.

Vaccinations are a crucial health precaution. “At a minimum, pets need to be vaccinated against rabies, a zoonotic disease that affects both humans and animals,” he says, adding, “For cats, additional vaccines are necessary, including those for feline calicivirus, rhinotracheitis, and panleukopenia. For dogs, ensure vaccinations for canine distemper, hepatitis, leptospirosis, parvovirus, and parainfluenza are up-to-date,” he adds.

Dr Elavula advises scheduling vaccinations at least 30 days before travel to ensure maximum protection.

Preparing for the journey

Travelling can be a stressful experience for pets, but proper preparation can help mitigate anxiety and discomfort. “Safety first,” Dr Elavula insists. He advises pet owners to use carriers that meet international standards. “These should be spacious enough for the animal to stand, turn and lie comfortably, with adequate ventilation and an absorbent base.”

He suggests packing essentials such as dry food and water for longer journeys and periodically stopping for bathroom breaks. “Feeding should be done six to eight hours before departure to minimise the risk of motion sickness. Avoid fatty or high-fibre meals before transit, which can upset their stomachs. It is best to stick to familiar foods and routines to minimise stress,” he says.

Dr Allan Elavula, a veterinary surgeon at Ela Veterinary Clinic during an interview at Nation Center, Nairobi on December 6, 2024. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation

Managing motion sickness

Like humans, pets can experience motion sickness. Dr Elavula recommends acclimatising your pet to car rides well before the trip. “Take them on short trips around your neighbourhood to get them used to the motion.

Despite this preparation, some pets may still exhibit motion sickness symptoms, including drooling, retching, vomiting, dilated pupils, and unusual ear positions.

“If motion sickness occurs, lower the windows for ventilation or use an air conditioner in cool mode.” He discourages administering sedatives without veterinary supervision, citing risks such as altered blood pressure that can be dangerous for pets with underlying conditions.

Travelling internationally

Additional preparations are required when travelling abroad. “A rabies titer test, valid health certificate, and export permit are often necessary,” Dr Elavula says, adding, “For countries like those in the European Union, the rabies titer test must be conducted in an EU-approved lab at least 90 days before travel.”

Microchipping is another typical requirement for international travel. “The microchip is an identification implant, not a GPS tracker, and is scanned at entry and exit points to verify the pet’s credentials.”

Choosing pet-friendly accommodations

It is essential to ensure that your destination is pet-friendly. “Before booking, check if the hotel has a pet policy,” Dr Elavula advises. He also suggests verifying that the environment is free from hazards like poisonous plants and that it provides adequate facilities for your pet to play, eat, and relax.

Maintaining familiar routines

Pets thrive on routine, and maintaining their usual schedule can significantly reduce stress. “If your pet usually has breakfast at 7 a.m., try to stick to that time even while travelling,” says Dr Elavula. Sticking to your pet’s feeding, play, and sleep schedule will help your pet feel secure in an unfamiliar environment.

Alternatives to travelling with pets

For pets that find travel particularly stressful, alternatives like boarding or hiring a pet sitter might be better options.