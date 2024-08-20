Here’s why the pet is peeing in your bed

Pets peeing on their owner’s bed is often taken as an act of dominance or rebellion but the reasons may be more complicated than this. Your bed is soft, appealing, and smells a lot like you and naturally, your dog or cat may want to spend a lot of time there.

The first step to solving this issue when it happens is to find out the cause for it. Determine if it has happened out of the blue, whether a well-behaved pet may suddenly develop an inappropriate urination issue.

Your vet can help you rule out some causes like medical reasons before you try to address potential behavioural problems.

Medical issue

One of the common medical issues that your pet could be suffering from is urinary tract infection (UTI) which is a condition that makes cats or dogs have difficulties controlling their bladder activity. Medication and supplements can be prescribed to clear it up.

According to a vet Wakoli Kisiangani, most UTIs in pets are caused by bacteria. “For treatment, you use antibiotics such as Amoxicillin. However, before deciding on which antibiotic to use, it is prudent to submit the urine sample to the lab for culture and sensitivity test to determine which one to use,” he told Pawrenting adding that for supplements, cranberry caps and vitamins are ideal and are easily found in a pet store.

Another reason you may find your pet’s pee on the bed could be incontinence where the cat or dog leaks urine involuntarily. This can occur when the pet is asleep but some will dribble urine even when awake. Incontinence is common in senior pets but can also occur in young pets. Thankfully, this condition is treatable so you can schedule a vet visit when you notice the incontinence.

House trained

Another reason could be a behavioural issue where your cat or dog is not fully house-trained. Indoor pets may appear to be fully house-trained but then will find a spot to relieve themselves and this spot could be your bed. If this happens, it is time to have a toilet training refresher course for your pet.

Excitement, fear, stress, or anxiety can cause urination in younger pets where they will pee a bit when overly excited. Most pets outgrow this behaviour so there is no need to worry.

There are a few changes you can make to prevent your pet from peeing on the bed. Events like relocating homes, the birth of a baby, or the addition or subtraction of a pet or family member can cause your pet to be stressed but constant love and attention can reduce it.

You can also work on building good habits such as restricting access to the bedroom. Keep the bedroom door closed while you are gone and re-train the pet to pee outside. If you catch them in the act on the bed or somewhere else inappropriate, interrupt with a stern “no” and immediately rush them outside to finish.