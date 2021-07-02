Here’s why teambuilding is so crucial

Photo credit: Pool

By  Paul Kariuki

What you need to know:

"Leaving employment for business can be challenging, especially in the first few months or years when the business is growing.

Additionally, most organisations at that time were yet to embrace the whole concept of team building, so we had to engage in vigorous marketing of our services.

We also improved on our services by coming up with packages to suit different client’s needs, and we soon began getting referrals," Gabriel Matemo. 

If you are running a business or work at an organisation where there are other employees, you may have realised that teamwork is crucial for the growth and success of both the company and its staff. Gabriel Matemo tells us more about the importance of building strong partnerships among staff.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.