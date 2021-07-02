Here’s why teambuilding is so crucial

If you are running a business or work at an organisation where there are other employees, you may have realised that teamwork is crucial for the growth and success of both the company and its staff. Gabriel Matemo tells us more about the importance of building strong partnerships among staff.

How did you get into team building?

I was a secondary school teacher and had worked in five schools across the country during my 26-year-long career. In all those schools, I was the games master and enjoyed extracurricular activities. I was also a deputy headmaster in two of those schools.

It was while working at Weru secondary school in Nyandarua County that I got sponsored to take a diploma in teambuilding at National Outdoor Leadership School in Narumoro. I also did an Experiential Educator Course in Oloitoktok where I worked as an instructor before proceeding to Mount Kenya School of Leadership and Adventure (KESAL).I then moved to YMCA camp in Naivasha where, apart from managing the camp, I was training the youth on life skills and teamwork. It was while in Naivasha that the desire to start my own company was borne.

What is your business about? How did you bag your first client?

Ndovu Outdoors is a training organisation whose core business is to use experiential learning to foster cohesion among teams. This entails teaching through observation and interactions as opposed to hearing or reading the experiences of others. The benefit of this is that participants get to immediately apply the knowledge they have learnt. I got my first client through a friend, and since then I have been getting my clients through referrals.

Our client base consists corporate companies and learning institutions. When companies return to normal working after Couid-19, there will be need for them to reignite the team spirit among their staff. Reintegration and proper team management are vital after the long break, and so is the need for flexibility and to think outside the box so that organisations can achieve their goals even in the event of another life changing event.

How was the transition from employment to business like for you? Do you have any regrets?

Leaving employment for business can be challenging, especially in the first few months or years when the business is growing. Additionally, most organisations at that time were yet to embrace the whole concept of team building, so we had to engage in vigorous marketing of our services. We also improved on our services by coming up with packages to suit different client’s needs, and we soon began getting referrals.

It is said that no smooth sea ever made a skilled sailor, and that was true for me. I succeeded by being patient and persistent. I have no regrets whatsoever.

How has Covid-19 affected the business and how have you managed to stay afloat?

We were severely affected by the ban on social gatherings since most team building sessions are held outdoors. We had to halt all training sessions. Before the lockdown, my team and I were in Tanzania, and were trapped there when the border between the two countries was closed. However, we kept in touch with our clients while trying to come up with new ideas on how to handle post Covid-19 trauma and pick up the pieces.

What are some of the challenges you’ve encountered so far?

Getting suitable teambuilding venues. Some companies or institutions cannot differentiate between a teambuilding event and a fun day. And since most of our activities are outdoors, the weather sometimes affects the day’s programme.

Would you say teambuilding work is more rewarding than your previous career?

It depends on the number of participants in every session. I charge Sh2,000 per day for between eight and 20 participants. From 20 to 100 participants, the charge is Sh1,500 per person per day. From 100 and above participants, the daily rate is Sh1,000. It is a well-paying venture and I have employed a small team. The pandemic has minimised our earnings, but we are slowly getting back to pre-pandemic levels, where we were getting about Sh300,000 every month.

How does teambuilding benefit an organisation?

It enhances teamwork, develops interpersonal relationship and helps in icebreaking among staff members. Most importantly, it helps develop trust, proper communication, cooperation, coordination and commitment in a team setup, which can help an organisation meet its goals and objectives faster.

What did employment teach you about business?

While serving as a deputy headmaster cum games instructor, and later as a manager, I learnt the importance of proper planning, trust, discipline, time management, perseverance and customer services in the success of any business. These have been the pillars behind our success at Ndovu Outdoors.

What are your hobbies?

I am a farmer, and I supply the market with a range of farm produce.