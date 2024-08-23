Here's how your occupation affects your sexual performance

The best compromise is to marry someone who is as busy as you are. That way, your sexual problems cancel out, and you can live in peace; otherwise, one or both parties will always be disgruntled because they are either not getting enough or they are being pressured to have sex when they do not feel like it. These are the thoughts that crossed my mind as I listened to Martha, a nurse married to Daniel, a businessman.

The couple had been married for eight years and had one child. Daniel enjoyed having sex and wanted it daily. Martha, on the other hand, was struggling to cope and was unable to meet Daniel’s demands.

Daniel, a pharmacist, was running a retail pharmacy and mostly sat in the back office while his employees sold drugs. He spent time watching movies on his laptop and only got involved occasionally when his employees could not help a customer. Those were rare occasions.

Martha worked in a busy hospital and was always on her toes. Sometimes, she worked for up to 16 hours a day. She left home early and came back late. She was always tired by the time she went to bed and had no interest and energy for sex.

“Last year Daniel had an affair with one of his employees and I caught them,” Martha said. “He was remorseful but also blamed me for denying him his conjugal rights. He claimed that the affair was meant to relieve sexual pressure because I was not meeting his needs.”

Martha is among the 50 per cent of health workers who suffer sex problems because of their busy and stressful lifestyles. Within the health profession, nurses are the most affected, with about 56 percent having sex problems. Over 30 percent of doctors similarly have problems.

The effect of one’s profession on their sexual function is not restricted to the health profession. Even within businesses, there are those that are quite stressful, and the proprietors face similar consequences.

For a long time, it has been known that pursuing higher education is an effective contraceptive, that the higher one gets educated, the less likely they are to get many children. This may be because reading is stressful and those immersed in academics are unlikely to have sex frequently. A good guess, therefore, is that researchers, academicians and professions such as law that require a lot of reading and writing have more sex problems than less academic professions such as farming.

“So, how often do you actually have sex?” I asked Martha.

“Nothing standard really,” she replied. “Depends on my work schedule, maybe three or four times a month.”

Of course there is no perfect frequency of sex, it all depends on what makes a couple happy. The problem comes when your needs are different from those of your partner. This discordance is a common cause of problems.

“Possibly I should just resign from my job and join him in his business,” Martha said absent mindedly, her gaze fixed in the horizon. She was visibly disturbed.

The decision to change profession or job for the sake of your family is a difficult one. It depends on one’s values as well as the importance one attaches to the job compared to the marital relationship. One time, a CEO of a company visited the clinic. He had erection problems. After a full evaluation, it turned out that the stress of his job was the cause. A month later, he resigned to take up a job that paid half of what he was earning. His sexual function improved.

“What if the marriage ends up breaking, won't you have lost twice?” Martha interjected.

Well, that is why it is a difficult decision. One has to decide what matters most for them in life. Of course, that decision is also quite influenced by the quality of the relationship. There are many couples that are living together just for convenience with zero satisfaction with the relationship. In such cases the job may be of more value than the marriage.

“I value my marriage,” Martha said. “In fact I blamed myself quite a bit when Daniel got involved in the affair, I felt I was the cause.”

If your marriage is important to you, then it is important to invest in it. It is a matter of opportunity cost; you cannot have your cake and eat it. You have to sacrifice something for the betterment of your relationship.

Martha left the clinic to reflect on our discussion. Two weeks later she was back.

“I resigned from my job and will be leaving officially in a month’s time,” she said.

“Oh, and what does your husband think of that?” I asked, to which she burst out laughing.