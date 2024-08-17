Here’s how to discourage phubbing in your relationship

We all love our smartphones, and yet many schools around the world are trying to ban them. It’s argued that they cause depression in teens, and we certainly all waste a lot of time on them!

And they can also do a lot of damage to relationships. Whether you’re on your very first date or have been married for years.

One such problem is called ‘phubbing’, or phone-snubbing.

It’s maddening, very common, and you’ve most likely experienced it. You’re chattering to someone about something or other, and suddenly realise they’re paying more attention to their phone than to you.

As relationship sins go, phubbing sounds fairly innocent. Things like glancing at your phone in the middle of a conversation, checking your phone when the conversation stalls a bit, or just listening out for notifications.

But it certainly reduces the enjoyment of a relationship and leads to feelings of distrust and rejection. No one talks at the table as phubbing takes over mealtimes. You grow apart, as one of you messes with their phone rather than talking during the evening. Couples often lie side by side in bed, phubbing until they fall asleep, one by one, without so much as a good night kiss.

And your children are also affected. They can’t get your undivided attention when your phone’s around. And in their turn they choose to silently message their friends, rather than taking part in family activities.

People who phub are also more likely to be phubbed themselves, creating a kind of vicious circle.

Fortunately for most couples, it’s an easy issue to fix.

Start by establishing some clear guidelines because it’s surprising how few couples have clear phone rules, even those who met online, so agree on how you define phubbing, what you’re willing to put up with, when it’s okay for phones to be around, and when they should be put away.

Establish phone-free zones, such as your bedroom or a favourite coffeeshop, and times when devices need to be put away, like during mealtimes because when people have their phones on the table, they’re easily distracted and less socially engaged. Set some lighthearted consequences for breaking the rules, such as having to do the dishes if you phub over dinner.

And take control of your notifications because you’re conditioned to pick up every beep.

Talk about it if you’re already upset about your partner phubbing you because phubbing behaviors often get left simmering until they become a bigger problem, and your partner probably has no idea that they’re annoying you unless you tell them. For example, if spending time on their phone means they’re not helping you with the kids or chores. Or their emails seem more interesting than your news.