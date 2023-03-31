Her family rejected me because of my tribe, she wants me back, but I moved on

Hi. I am 27. As a freshman at the University of Eldoret, I fell in love with a Kikuyu girl who equally loved me. We dated for four good years (from 2018) and never cheated on each other. Our relationship was great and we were the envy of comrades on campus. We had plans of getting married after graduating, but things changed when she became pregnant. She said that her dad could not entertain that, so she terminated that pregnancy. She went ahead to terminate two other pregnancies, something that really disturbed my mind. Things grew worse during the Covid-19 period when her parents discovered her picture on Facebook while lying on my chest. Her father was sad to learn that she was dating a Luhya man, so he demanded that she ends the relationship or he’d disown her. After keeping it a secret even after we resumed school, she later gained the courage to tell me. The reality hurt both of us but we parted ways in February 2022. But three months ago, I received a call from her asking whether we could make up. What should I do? Even if her parents have changed their minds, I no longer have feelings for the girl. I already moved on.

Sam

READER’S ADVICE

Your ex-girlfriend made a mistake by allowing third parties to have a say in your promising relationship and she's probably regretting it when it's already late. However much you try now (of which you don't have to), you just can't change the fact that her parents have a negative attitude towards you. And since you moved on, it is high time you concentrate on your new ventures and forget about this woman without necessarily playing any blame games. Wish her the best and make her understand that you already moved on and are not in a position to revive the relationship.

The stereotypes about where she comes from can develop into stigma. You moved on while the terminated pregnancies disturbed your mind. Don't look back lest you become a pillar of salt.

It's evident that both of you loved one another but unfortunately, the love failed because of unnecessary pressure from your girlfriend's parents following tribal issues. This is something which should be considered outdated in this era. In fact, they're to blame for the abortions. Now that you had moved on, don't welcome her back. However difficult it may appear to just accept that it ended and concentrate on your current relationship.





EXPERT’S TAKE

It would be a romantic end to a great story if the two of you were to get back together and live happily ever after. However, the reality is that you had a four-year relationship which had its bumps which led to your relationship ending. Such is life. There are no foolproof guarantees that any relationship will out-survive hurdles placed in front or around it. Family do get in the way of two lovers. Some fight the wave and move forward but in your case, it has to be mutual for your future to have a chance. If you feel that your feelings are no longer with her, then I would recommend that at least you tell her the truth. Do not attempt to pretend for her sake. Tell her how you really feel because she deserves the truth however hurtful. It will give both of you some form of closure.

NEXT WEEK’S DILEMMA

Hey there. I have been having trouble falling in love. I was so hurt in a previous relationship to the point where the ones that followed did not work out. The first one, I had a girlfriend who was a cheat. On the next one, I just couldn't love the girl, though she was deeply in love with me, leading to our break up. I have no feelings for anyone and I really wish I could love someone the right way. It took me a very long time to heal from my previous relationship. I gave up on love and I don't even know if I can love again. Please help. Keep my identity hidden.





Have a relationship dilemma? Email us at [email protected]