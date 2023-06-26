Having a girl squad is a myth for many, luxury for few

If you are a female millennial, chances are you grew up thinking girl squads were the standard, especially after listening to The Spice Girls.

Female best friends were unavoidable, and if you did not have a gaggle of them, then you were the one with a problem.

Best Friend Forever group dynamic was not only enviable and recurrent but crucial unless you wanted to be a social outcast. Even though many of us longed for weekend Sleepover Club-like friendships, the reality is very few of us had them.

If you are an introvert, growing up, parties would have given you social anxiety, ‘group hangs’ makes you clam up, and sleepovers would end with you calling your mother in the middle of the night to be picked up.

Nevertheless, there was the desperation to have a big group of girlfriends, even at the cost of forcing friendships with girls you didn’t really like.

As an adult, you may have come to the realization that the idea of having a tightly-knit group of ride-or-die girlfriends is a myth for many and a luxury for few.

A dusty yet arguably still relevant hashtag, Pop culture’s obsession with #GirlSquads, can make us feel left out and insecure rather than how we misconstrue how friendships work.

Without quite generalizing, women seem to invest more emotionally in their friendships and expect more from them.

Friendships, just like any relationship, take effort and emotional investment, so it makes sense if it’s easier to cultivate rapports one-on-one rather than spreading yourself thin and trying to do four in one.

For many, especially introverts or those who have social anxiety, being expected to share everything equally and constantly with more than a few friends at a time can be overwhelming.

I am not saying that female group friendships are exaggerated, but that they are not as sustainable as we are led to believe. Maintaining adult friendships as it is already hard, but trying to get a group of three or more women, is almost impossible.

The notion of meeting an entire group to catch up every weekend and debriefing about the week, dedicating the same energy to each friend and receiving the same amount of attention from each of them, is a reverie.

Even if you do manage to gather a group of female friends, the reality rarely lives up to that idealized bond we see in films.

I remember the struggle with the dynamics of friendship groups back in high school. How some would get quite jealous of their other clique which added to their insecurity and the struggle for acceptance.

You are lucky if you have some really solid relationships with the friends you have, based on the cliché: quality over quantity.

As human beings, we are social creatures who have an innate desire to belong. The need for a girl squad is completely normal, but so is not having one. We need to let go of the pressure to have the perfect girl squad which we tend to believe is the ideal.

Female friendships have the power to be incredibly supportive and intimate, but they do not require a large number of members.

No matter how many friends you have, what is important is that you feel comfortable simply being yourself with the people you count as your friends and can confide in them, secure that.