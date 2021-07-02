Going for an interview? Here’s how to make yourself interesting

The job market is becoming increasingly competitive. More and more people are joining the job market every year, which is really no news. The economic downturn occasioned by Covid-19 has caused some organisations to shut down as others downsize. As a job seeker, therefore, when invited for a job interview, you simply cannot let the opportunity slip away. Here are some tips to help you stand out.

Give interesting answers to the interview questions

There are usually two types of questions during an interview – situational questions and behavioural ones. Both are asked to test the interviewee’s suitability for the job. Research shows that recruiters hire for personality, aptitude and experience, in that order. Therefore, even as you speak about your qualifications, ensure your confident personality also shines through in the way you present yourself and answer the questions.

Ask interesting questions

Interviewees are usually invited to ask questions during or at the end of an interview. While preparing for your interview, come up with some questions for the panel. Use the opportunity to show that you have done extensive research about the organisation and the role and ensure that you ask questions which get interviewers talking about themselves, their experiences in their positions and their organisations. Human beings like talking about themselves and that could just earn you some extra bonus.

Sidenote: Take note of the panelists’ names during introduction. If there are no identifiers like name cards in front of them, use your note book to write things like: Lady with red coat, Anne. Man in purple shirt, Abiud. It gives you great bonus to address the person you are speaking to directly rather than saying, “You in the middle”.

Add some style

The instructions we receive for job interviews is to keep our dressing simple and official with minimal accessories. Classic is gold. However, if you have a signature artistic style that you usually add to your appearance, for which you have received positive feedback, bring it on. This could be a bright coloured piece of jewellery or an accessory. As long as you look professional, let your style and personality come out.

Pay attention to your interviewers’ body language

Mirror the mannerisms of your interviewer and as much as possible, do not show any weak poses because you will be viewed as lacking in confidence. Research shows that mirroring the other person’s body language disarms them and they tend to be more comfortable around you. And what is more flattering than an interviewer perceiving you as someone comfortable to be around?

Finish strong

First of all, it is important to maintain consistency in energy levels throughout your interview. Research about interesting ways to wrap up an interview. You could let the interviewers know that you have had a great time during the interview. You can finish off by asking if they have any reservations about your ability to do the job or if there is something they would like you to clarify.