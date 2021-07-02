Going for an interview? Here’s how to make yourself interesting

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  DAISY OKOTI

What you need to know:

  • Even as you speak about your qualifications, ensure your confident personality also shines through in the way you present yourself and answer the questions.


  • if you have a signature artistic style that you usually add to your appearance, for which you have received positive feedback, bring it on.

The job market is becoming increasingly competitive. More and more people are joining the job market every year, which is really no news. The economic downturn occasioned by Covid-19 has caused some organisations to shut down as others downsize. As a job seeker, therefore, when invited for a job interview, you simply cannot let the opportunity slip away. Here are some tips to help you stand out.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.