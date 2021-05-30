From Uasin Gishu to the world: Caren Jepkemei Kogo excels in modelling

Model Caren Jepkemei Kogo

Caren Jepkemei Kogo, a Kenyan high-fashion model in Europe, as she appeared in British Vogue magazine in the UK. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Thomas Rajula

What you need to know:

  • That Caren, a model from a conservative Adventist family who grew up in Uasin Gishu County, is today on the cover of a top magazine is no mean feat. She said as much when she first tweeted about it.

Dressed in black, she appears at ease, striking a pose that is neither too extravagant nor too reserved. She seems to have the world at her feet.

