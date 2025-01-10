From the court to greatness: Shooting guard Kennedy Wachira

Basketball has been more than just a sport for me; it’s been a lifeline, a teacher, and a source of endless purpose.

How do you rate your performance at Road to BAL 2025 Elite16 East Group in Nairobi?

As a player, I stepped onto the court to prove to the world that I can compete at the highest level. Personally, I aimed to showcase my skills and dedication. As a team, we invested significant effort, supported by management, which brought in top-tier players and worked tirelessly to assemble a competitive squad. The preparation paid off, but there’s still more to come when the BAL tips off on 5 April 2025.

Which aspect of your play do you want to improve to be even more competitive in basketball?

To elevate my game, I need to focus on enhancing my basketball IQ, refining my ball-handling skills, and improving my finishing at the rim. Additionally, I aim to adapt better to changes in pace. Observing and learning from seasoned professionals has been invaluable, and I’m committed to integrating these aspects into my play.

Why did you choose basketball and not any other sport?

I dabbled in soccer, basketball, and table tennis during high school, but I eventually gravitated towards basketball. I fell in love with the game—it was always accessible, and the court was often free. Friends in my village who played with me further deepened my interest, making basketball my passion.

What challenges did you navigate through to reach club basketball and play for the national team?

I was fortunate to have a mentor, Coach Zeddy [Otieno], who guided me after high school. He played a significant role in my transition to club basketball and continues to advise me to this day. Many know him as a celebrity in the basketball world. Under his guidance, I gained exposure, even playing briefly in the USA before returning to Thunder. I later joined KPA, where I won MVP in the 2021-2022 season, then moved to Dynamo BBC in Bujumbura, Burundi, and eventually returned to Thunder.

Did you ever think this dream of playing professional basketball would come true?

I always believed in my talent and knew that hard work would take me far. My dream has always been to be one of the greatest players in Africa. I aspire to be recognised as a generational athlete and the best shooter the continent has ever seen. It’s an ambitious goal, but I’m determined to achieve it.

Is basketball your bread and butter?

Yes, basketball is my livelihood. I play professionally, and it provides for my needs.

What lessons have you picked from basketball?

Basketball has taught me discipline and honesty. Like all sports, it keeps you focused and away from distractions such as drugs or negative peer influences. Growing up, it kept me busy with practice, schoolwork, and household responsibilities. As an adult, it has consumed much of my time, demanding relentless dedication. Realising in high school that I wanted to play professionally, I committed myself fully to the game, which shaped my mindset and work ethic.

What does your family think about your involvement in sports?

My family is very supportive, allowing me the freedom to pursue what I love. They understand the mental and physical resilience required to play at a high level consistently. Our relationship is strong, and their support fuels my drive.

Tell us about your best and worst moments in basketball.

The defining moment of my career—both the best and the worst—was when I broke my metatarsal on my right leg on 9 March 2021. It was a challenging time, forcing me into five months of isolation and introspection. Those dark days reshaped my mindset, taught me resilience, and changed how I approach basketball and life. The injury became a turning point in my career, ultimately strengthening my determination.

Lastly, how many years do you think you have left in basketball?