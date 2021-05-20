Former designer turns chocolate business into sweet success

Photo credit: Pool

What you need to know:

  • For seven years, Eve has melted, flavoured and packaged premium chocolates in her kitchen at home, and built a multi-million business in the process.


  • The 27-year-old had worked at an advertising agency as a creative for nine years until last year when she quit and opted to grow her brand with her husband.


  • She was confident that the company she had started at 20 was now a solid safety net.

Eve Kalondu grew up sweet toothed, fuelled by her mother who always brought home delicious delights. Out of these candy gifts, a passion was nurtured. Today, Eve is a chocolatier and the founder of Sweet Fairy Kenya.

