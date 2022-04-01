Ferre Gola signs for Sony Music Africa

Congolese singer-songwriter and producer, Ferre Gola has officially joined Sony Music Entertainment Africa Family.

Ferre is a true icon of Congolese rhumba, having been active in the music industry since the 1990s.

“It’s a proud moment having an artiste of Ferre’s calibre make the decision to partner with us at Sony. We’re excited about joining forces with him to bring his amazing music to the ears of as many fans as we can,” said Sean Watson, the Managing Director of Sony Music Entertainment Africa.

When asked how he feels about joining the Sony family, Ferre said: “I am thrilled to announce partnership with Sony Music Africa. This is a great opportunity, not just for me, but for Congolese rhumba that I strongly embrace.”

“This partnership will be the first of many from our country and I am happy to be the flagship artiste. Sony Music Africa’s global network will allow my voice and the music I represent, to be carried globally and I am very proud of this step in my career,” he added.

During his remarkable time with the legendary group Wenge Musica, Ferre Gola, whose real name is Hervé Gola Bataringe, demonstrated the full extent of his talent through the hit song Vita Imana.

He then participated in the creation of the Marquis de Maison Mère (100 kilos) and also joined Koffi Olomidé's Quartier Latin orchestra in 2005 (Insecticide).

Victories and nominations

After these collective successes, Ferre Gola embarked on his solo career in 2006, releasing four albums in 10 years.

His first two albums, Sens Interdit (2007) and Qui est derrière toi (2009) sold over 100,000 copies.

On March 25, Ferre dropped his new project Dynastie that is designed to appeal to music lovers of all ages.

He demonstrates yet again that he is able to tackle all styles of music without distorting its very essence and instead enhancing it with La Ferre Gola’s touch.

Since 2013, Ferre Gola has had a string of victories and nominations such as Best Francophone Artist at the 21st edition of the MTV Africa Music Awards, Best Central African artist at the Kora Awards, Afrika Muzik Magazine Awards and Kunde Awards.

On stage, Ferre shakes up the crowds from Abidjan in Ivory Coast to Johannesburg to Yaoundé in Cameroon as well as Angola's capital Luanda and also in Paris.