Self-confidence is key for your child's success

Kids watching TV

 Make it enjoyable for children to learn about the knowledge that they will be receiving.

By  Surjit Singh Flora

Journalist

What you need to know:

  • Encourage your child to share their creative work with others. Ask your child questions like "What science did you learn today?"
  • Take your children to museums. They will have a stronger understanding of art and be connected to their rich heritage.
  • Consider each child an individual unit, and guide them according to their psychological and mental needs.

Parents want their children to have all the abilities, be omnipotent, and be the creators of new things. Children who have creative interests are more socially adept and better at problem-solving than others.

