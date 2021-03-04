Rev Njue: Unruly teenagers need help to curb juvenile crime

By  Edwin Njue

What you need to know:

  • Social disability of unruly young people is weakening the strength of the future families and national leaders at large.
  • While we can blame the harsh political climate in our country family values need to be interrogated.
  • External factors like peer pressure and toxic political environment may also contribute towards children's crimes.

Unrest in schools has almost become a norm in the country. The most recent incident is the suspension of 258 boys, from Makueni High school after rioting, as a result of the directive given by their principal of shaving their hair. The rowdy students started throwing stones at the principal and injured him. Not long ago, the Cabinet Secretary for education, expressed alarm by the high rate of teenage pregnancy in the land and stated that moving forward, the chiefs would be answerable for such cases.

