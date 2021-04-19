Rev Njue: Dear ex-candidate, there’s life beyond good grades 

Dear ex-candidate,

The KCPE results are out, but whether you are delighted or disappointed, I want you to remember that the grades do not define you.

Parents, teachers, and society at large label children as “gifted” when they score straight As but fail to acknowledge those who do not fall in that category. This has made them feel less qualified in life compared to those who did well than them. Grades are short-lived, and they all fade away, and there is something to live more than that. A fulfilled life focuses on doing the best rather than being the best.

Suppose you got straight A’s, well done and celebrate the best way possible. However, that does not mean you will achieve more in life than others who did not attain the same. If you got a C or whatever grade, this does not mean that your dream is out of reach. The grades do not define your worth and capability. They are just a guess of what you could have done. You could be gifted or talented differently.

A narrow path of pursuing grades only prepares you to look for jobs and but not opportunities. You will agree with me that there are good A students out there creeping into depression because there is a lack of employment. You may not have gotten a grade that you expected, but you have a treasure that is hidden within you.”

Yours Sincerely, Reverend Njue

Note to parents

To bring up a child holistically and prepare them for the world they will be facing. Experts have proposed other quotients apart from the intellectual quotient that needs to be considered. These are emotional, creative, social q, adverse, and spiritual quotient.

Unfortunately, society has only focused on the intellectual quotient. Nonetheless, I commend the government of Kenya for the introduction of a competency-based curriculum (CBC). I will attempt to demystify the afore-mentioned quotients for better preparation of your children’s destiny.

Emotional quotient-While IQ decides your intelligence; your EQ determines the kind of person you are—this the ability to control emotional impulses and manage stress.

The best way to offer this as a parent is by establishing a solid relationship with your children. They develop the capacity to maintain peace with others, and this attribute attracts opportunities. Delayed gratification is the best style of managing children. Studies show that these children develop characteristics of patience compared to children subjected to instant gratification.

Creative quotient- This quotient helps the children to think out of the box or without the box. It is important to note that creativity is not confined to the classroom only, but the ability to see a problem and offer possible solutions. You can help them draw pictures, do colouring activities, do puzzles and crosswords, or any activity that will help them to improve their imagination and creativity.

Social quotient- This ability to network and maintain healthy relationships with people of all ages, ethnicity, languages, etc. The ability to handle connections well will determine how far your child will go. Offer alternative activities to your children outside social media. Have them go for friends’ birthdays, church camps, school trips, and discovery camps.

Adverse quotient-The quotient helps the child to adapt to changes in the environment and life in general. While it is natural for a parent to want their children to be happy, do not shield them from failures. It would help if you prepared your children to face good times as well as bad times. Teach children to face losses and understand that it is good to fail to improve. Let them know about family problems you encounter, e.g. divorce, financial constraints, terminal illness, etc.

Spiritual quotient- This helps you to connect with power beyond your ability. Every human being has a need or desire that can never be dealt with by a fellow human being. A spiritual person draws power from above that makes them have peace from within. Spiritual quotients provide humility, contentment, and joy in life that material gains cannot offer. A parent can inculcate the habit of praying, meditation, and reading sacred scripture to their kids.

In conclusion, let the children be exposed to other areas of life outside the classroom. Discern the gifts and talents of your children and direct them positively.