Reflections on fatherhood: Harnessing the surplus masculine energy

I was taking my regular stroll in the neighbourhood a few days ago. It was home time and the pathway was full of children from different schools going home.

Two boys who appeared to be in lower primary attracted my attention as they were engaged in a fierce physical confrontation.

The sight of boys fighting is too common, from the villages, residential estates to the schools. Most of it starts as a healthy and harmless play or exchange of banter. The trouble starts when one boy or the other breaks the “rules” of the game, or outsmarts his playmates. They square it out in a physical fight.

What attracted me to this particular clash was that one boy was loudly proclaiming that he “was also a man,” even though he had already fallen down to the kicks of the other.

I have thought about boys and violence since I became a father of a boy.

My people have a popular phrase that says “ihii ni cia ngai.” That is boys have a special favour from God. Because how boys grow into adulthood in defiance of all the dangers they face, the risks they take and injuries they endure seem like a miracle of sorts.

Most parents can attest to how hard it is to tame a boy child in the house compared to a girl. They climb even smooth walls like geckos and are always ahead of their parents in their shrewdness. You hide something high up, he will pull a stool and mount it on another to reach there. You lock up something, he will easily learn how open or just break into it. And their fascination with machinery and vehicles is legendary.

Every child has a share of breakages in the house before they sober up. But, boys have a larger than a fair share of things they break compared to girls. They can break all the plates and glasses in the house, they will break the bulbs and TV sets, and steal and dismantle electricals and cars.

In other words, physical aggression, rebellion and destruction is part of the long journey to becoming man. It is an inherent process of masculine growth which the community is well accustomed to.

That’s why there is a proverb or anecdote in almost every language celebrating boys and their violence, personal risks and mannerisms. So far so good.

But, is there a chance that we could be having a crisis of redundant masculinity?

The world is changing rapidly, dispensing with the need for violence in personal and community survival.

Previously, the energy was absorbed by the hard tasks that awaited young men in the community: clearing forests and digging the fields, and most manual work. In my village, the manual ploughing of fresh shambas was reserved for men. They would cut or uproot the trees for timber or charcoal and would lead in the construction of houses, bridges and fences.

Even today, part of it is rife in the whole country. There are thousands of young men using boda boda to deliver goods to the markets, the sick to the hospitals and offering last-mile transportation to many people. It is masculinity at the service of community.

But this doesn’t change the fact that society has transformed fundamentally in a manner that has rendered masculinity superfluous. Most labour is mechanised and there are no wars to fight and animals to hunt. Even institutions of organised violence like the army and police rely more on technology than physical might.

Why should this be of concern? Because masculinity can go rogue and become a social burden if poorly harnessed.