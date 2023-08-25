Reflections on fatherhood: Harnessing masculinity – Part II

An active physical life ensures healthy growth in all children. Group aggression is especially common in boys and is a foundation for emotional and physical fitness.

But a stage is reached where men’s physicality becomes irrelevant and, if not properly harnessed, can get rogue and counterproductive.

Examples are legion, but the best of them is the matatu sector in Kenya, which we all love to hate. It is one necessary evil which every stakeholder dreads interacting with. Passengers are routinely roughed up and insulted. Women bear the harshest brunt as they suffer physical assault and humiliation when boarding matatus. And when they are driving, they are intimidated with uncouth competition and sexual taunting.

The unruly violence and criminality that drives the matatu sector is a perfect example of how unrestrained masculinity can become a liability to society.

Experts keep reminding us that it all starts early in our homes and has a lot to do with parenting.

Form a very young age, boys become conscious of their physical might; that they are stronger than girls, even those who are bigger and older than them. They start exerting unfair dominance.

For instance, a boy can grab something from an elder sister or house help knowing very well he will overpower her. Many times, they disobey even their mothers confidently knowing they will out-run them to safety.

This is usually the genesis of negative machismo. A boy will refuse to negotiate or share something fairly because he is likely to have an advantage if there is scramble. So, he would rather grab from sisters in a family and run away. And if it is among brothers or other boys, he will provoke a fight rather than engage in a cordial compromise. That is why fighting among boys is so common.

We see this psychology in the matatus every day. Exerting unnecessary dominance and unfair advantage on the roads by blocking and overlapping everyone else even when courtesy and patience would serve them better.

It is said fathers are best placed to tame this masculinity because they can administer both love and a measure force.

Most importantly, fathers can administer two lessons to their sons.

First, that it is alright and healthy to be vulnerable. In an effort to create men out of boys, we teach them to artificially suppress their humanity. Like telling them to stop crying like girls, even when they could be having a genuine cause to cry.

They end up bottling their emotions by suppressing fears, insecurities and curiosity. This artificial suppression of human emotions can later burst out externally as violence on society.

The second lesson is that might is not right. From rape and domestic violence to road accidents and violent crime; these are all forms of power and masculinity abuse due to psychological maladjustment rooted in childhood.

Boys should be taught early that their physical might should not be forced on family and community without regard for fairness or justice. Neither does it shield them from responsibility for their decisions and actions.

If they are wrong and have made a mistake, they still remain men when they apologise, and threats and unreasonable force do not make them more men.

This has to start early at home. If something does not belong to him, he should not rely on his physical might and running prowess to take it by force. They should be punished when they grab things from their sisters or displace them from their seats just because they are physically stronger.