Pawrenting: Places to take your pet during lockdown season

If you are a pet owner, consider taking your pet to the following places, for them to breathe and spend their energy as also you get some peace, solitude and interaction with the environment. 

Photo credit: Fotosearch

By  Maryanne Gicobi

What you need to know:

  • Karura Forest in Nairobi has been a popular haven for pet owners and fitness enthusiasts for a long time.
  • It is an excellent place to take your dog off-leash for a long or short walk.
  • The off-leash rules and other dog safety rules keep being revised, so visit the website before showing up at the gate. 

With lockdown, cessation of movement in the disease-infested counties and the closure of hotels, many of us have been left with a few ways of socialising during the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
