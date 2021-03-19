Pastor Njue: My adult son is immature 

The meals are hot; the fridge is full, the rent is free, which could be why the young man has maintained the status quo. 

Photo credit: Fotosearch
By  Edwin Njue

What you need to know:

  • Both parents and the education system taught children to go to school, get a good grade, and get a good job rather than teaching life skills or guiding them to pursue their area of passion. Unfortunately, with high competition of employment or low-paying precarious job, the young adult might have found himself in a state of mental distress due to fear of financial burdens.
  • This might have led to a distorted view of life, consequently causing a negative long-term impact and reduced life chances.

Dear Pastor,

