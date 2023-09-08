Manu Chandaria's 95 years of impact and influence

Dr Manu Chandaria’s world is now small. It’s mostly limited to his Nairobi’s Muthaiga home, upstairs in the sunny playroom, where he sits in a chair next to the unlit fireplace with a dozen framed pictures of his family, facing a window wall overlooking his tranquil garden.

There, he plays a game of Patience on his phone, a solitaire type. Save for a closing door or the light footfalls of the house staff or his wife on the wooden floors, the house remains tomb-quiet.

He has built a multi-billion empire, Comcraft Group, employing 40,000 people in three continents. His philanthropy work under Chandaria Foundation, established in 1956, is lauded for social impact and progress. He’s met anybody of note worth meeting, broken bread with the low and mighty.