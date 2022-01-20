Legal Clinic: Can an executor also be a beneficiary?

Commonly, a direct relative is a beneficiary and the executor.

Photo credit: Shitterstock

By  Eric Mukoya

What you need to know:

  • An executor of a will can also be a beneficiary. Such is not an uncommon situation.
  • No law prohibits a testator from making such a choice or selection.
Can one be an executor and at the same time a beneficiary or, as I know, an executor will be another person? 

