I learnt everything I know about fatherhood from my dad 

Our relationships with parents affects us profoundly and, inasmuch as we want good relations, many are either broken or non-existent. 

Abel Muhatia

Journalist & Editorial Consultant

  • Presence, courage, unity, belief-in self, prayer and being active in the lives of those you love and matter are vital lessons that my dad left me. That was my inheritance.
  • His exit marked the end of his life, but that was the beginning of self-discovery for me. 
  • Dad was a man and a half, but he wouldn’t be all that without my mum. 

Fifteen years ago, I lost a part of me. I lost my dad. I call him dad and not my father because anyone can be a father, but not everyone can be a dad. 
As a teenager then, I knew I had a man to look up to. He did not have it all together, but he was the best I had.

