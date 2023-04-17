How crowdfunding helped bodaboda operator enrol in nursing school

In Mejja's song Tabia za Wakenya, the line “Ukiwa kejani uskie umeboeka, ukiona memes unaanza kucheka, hiyo ni Kenya (When you are in your house and bored, and you see memes and start laughing,know that is Kenya)” depicts the common usage of social media among Kenyans for entertainment and business.

However, for Masha Daniel, a bodaboda rider in Malindi who recently graduated as a nurse and secured a job in Wajir, social media became a life-changing tool.

Growing up in Malindi, Kilifi County, was not easy for Masha as his family struggled financially, making it difficult for him to pursue his dream career.

Despite many difficulties such as school fees, Masha persevered and graduated from Barani High School in 2018, scoring a C plain in the national exam. He should have sat his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examination (KCSE) in 2014, but lack of fees meant he was frequently out of school and he finally sat his exams eight years after he joined Form One.

“I never thought that this would ever come to be. Life at school was quite difficult,” says Masha.

Daniel Masha, a bodaboda rider from Malindi who recently graduated as a nurse, during an interview with Nation on March 24, 2023. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

His situation pushed him to become a bodaboda operator from the time he was in high school so he could raise fees.

“We had a lot of family issues at home. I had to halt school in between my years of study and resort to bodaboda work. I had such a tough time balancing the two,” says Masha.

He had to be quite tough and maintain his focus so that he finished school. Despite his struggles, he says, he was always a subject of ridicule from young students and teachers when he extended his time in school—they said he should have been done with school a long time ago.

His delayed schooling, however, was not in vain as his bodaboda job ended up being his saving grace.

While working, he met businesswoman Caroline Gikunda, who says she was impressed by Masha’s professionalism, and she decided to be sending him on errands.

“I remember meeting him at a bodaboda station. He carried me home. He served me quite well. Within no time I trusted him and would send him even to Malindi or Kilifi to pick things up for me,” says Ms Gikunda.

Even as he continued his work, including Ms Gikunda’s errands, a feeling gnawed at him and he longed to share his predicament with someone. One day, he requested to meet Ms Gikunda and opened up to her about his desire to join the Kenya Medical Training College to pursue a certificate course in Nursing.

At first she did not know what to do, but because of the familiarity and trust Masha had earned, she gave him money to apply for the school.

“Ms Gikunda is very instrumental to my success. I remember after I reached out to her she was very open minded and offered to help. She gave me the money to apply for college. And when the letter came she already had a plan,” Masha says.

Malindi-based businesswoman Caroline Gikunda, who helped crowdfund fees for Daniel Masha. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

While Masha did not know where the money would come from, Ms Gikunda decided to use the power of social media to pool resources for Masha.

“I saw the passion in the young man. Having seen this, I thought of opening a WhatsApp group and asked Masha to give me a list of friends who he believed could help. The group was called ‘80 friends for Masha’. We needed Sh80,000 for the first year and a similar amount for the second. Most of the individuals did not even know Masha. They just gave the Sh1,000,” says Ms Gikunda.

Also read: Fearless female prisons officer who heads a jailhouse for men

And so in March 2020, Ms Gikunda opened a joint bank account where all the contributions were directed.

After a while, they collected enough money to pay his school fees. And in March 2021, Masha was off to Wajir KMTC to study for a Certificate in Community Health Nursing. He, however, relied on Ms Gikunda and friends to supplement his upkeep.

The generosity and the sacrifice people made, some of whom he did not know, motivated him to work even harder in school.

“Once I stepped into school I knew I had to do better. Whenever something told me to joke, a reminder came to me that I needed to work extra hard for the 80 individuals who believed in me. I finally passed and now I am to report for work in Wajir, after two years of studying,” says Masha.

Daniel Masha at the KMTC in Wajir. Photo credit: Courtesy | Daniel Masha

And even as he pursued his studies, Masha still went on with the bodaboda business during the holidays. However, he could not dedicate many hours to the business as before, as he had school assignments to also complete. Nevertheless, he found a way to try and balance this so he could earn a little money.

“This work gave me the opportunity to meet Ms Gikunda and get the help she accorded me. To bodaboda riders out there with dreams, keep pushing because there is more to you than just that bike,” he adds.

When Nation.Africa caught up with him, Masha had just completed his studies this past March and had gone home to thank Ms Gikunda for playing a huge role in changing his life. He and Ms Gikunda established a close relationship, keeping in touch throughout his studies, to the extent that they became like family and her family became his.

Masha is set to soon begin work at AIC Church dispensary in Wajir.

From this, he plans to save as much as possible of his salary to enable him pursue further studies in future. He plans to sit for his licensing council exams in August, after which he can then further his studies.



