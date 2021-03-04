Home Engineer: What I choose to challenge on International Women’s day 2021

As we toil and labour with screaming toddlers, an infinity loop of house cleaning and rearing all the children, adult or otherwise, we never dare to stop dreaming in our homes. 

Photo credit: Nation Media Group
New Content Item (5)

By  Zahra Jalalkhan

What you need to know:

  • Remember how we would snuggle up with Mr Man and watch those zombie horror movies with popcorn buckets at hand every other night?
  • Now, that horror move is our reality, sleepless nights have turned us into zombies, and the only bucket we now always have at hand is a bucket of never-ending tears.
  • Remember how we used to light up the town with the girls and knew every joint in town?

 International Women’s Day 2021's theme  is #ChooseToChallenge . As we raise our hands in line with this year’s theme, moms should be raising both of theirs, not just one! Not in surrender, but rather in celebration of the day to day accomplishments that arise from the challenges in our lives, as we take on the mantle of motherhood.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. Rev Njue: Unruly teenagers need help to curb juvenile crime

  2. Home Engineer: What I choose to challenge on IWD

  3. Meghan Markle suggests Palace 'perpetuating falsehoods' about her

  4. CO2 pollution bounces back, climate goals at risk: IEA

  5. How pandemic affected childhood cancer care

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.