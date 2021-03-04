Home Engineer: What I choose to challenge on International Women’s day 2021

International Women’s Day 2021's theme is #ChooseToChallenge . As we raise our hands in line with this year’s theme, moms should be raising both of theirs, not just one! Not in surrender, but rather in celebration of the day to day accomplishments that arise from the challenges in our lives, as we take on the mantle of motherhood.

As we toil and labour with screaming toddlers, an infinity loop of house cleaning and rearing all the children, adult or otherwise, we never dare to stop dreaming in our homes. Our dreams aren’t to go to the moon or drive the latest Range Rover; they are simple yet enigmatic. We have accustomed our system to play out an alternate perspective of the mind for every challenge we face. Remember the nine months of aching backs, swollen feet and chubby cheeks? How we would dream of putting back on those ballet shoes so we can dance gracefully like the swan that we genuinely are whilst clicking and snapping away Insta shots and watch a thousand likes indulge our enormous appetite for societal applause. Remember how we would put on that favourite yellow spaghetti top and give a sneak peek to anyone and everyone with an eye for the goodies? Now, the dotted pyjama lacking in Carolina Hererra’s scent fills our wardrobe, not to mention we no longer provide sneak peeks of our goodies as some are laid bare for baby’s nutritious meal anywhere, anytime. Remember how we spent Christmas by the Burj Khalifa watching fireworks and thinking this is heaven? Now, the only fireworks we are seeing are those spraying on our faces, coming out from what matches no record-breaking lengths of the world’s tallest structure.

That horror movie…

Remember how we would snuggle up with Mr Man and watch those zombie horror movies with popcorn buckets at hand every other night? Now, that horror move is our reality, sleepless nights have turned us into zombies, and the only bucket we now always have at hand is a bucket of never-ending tears. Remember how we used to light up the town with the girls and knew every joint in town? Now, the joints we frequent are those with the words “your favourite paediatrician lives here” inscribed on the door.

How life has changed! How we went from the girl full of life, to mother who gave life perturbs us all doesn’t it? But, most of us chose this challenge and we have proudly risen like the Dora Milaje of Wakanda to tackle them head-on. We have adapted to continuing our changing lifestyle just as gracefully as we came into it. As mothers, we have embraced the juxtaposition of a mama bear and a foxy mama. We are now in full control of this bus of challenges, joys and invaluable experiences. We have evolved naturally into women of repute and have settled into our newfound role with comfort. We did all these because we chose to take up the challenge of motherhood, the challenge of understanding the depth of patience and its virtues, and the challenge of being a woman in the 21stcentury with our forefathers' values. And guess what, all those dreams we thought were now a tense of the past have begun to re-emerge in a more evolved and splashing manner. Miss X just became Miss X 2.0!