Home Engineer: The art of negotiation  

A little boy throwing a tantrum. Does anyone remember what the most dangerous artillery in our mothers' armoury was during our childhood years?

Photo credit: Fotosearch
By  Zahra Jalalkhan

What you need to know:

  • All it took was one stern look from mummy dearest to reset any malfunctioning human being in the house to default – this excluded not even the man who wears the pants!
  • Such was the silent but practical contractual understanding between the children and their maternal care takers; one which could neither be challenged at any level nor could it be revoked even if the world was ending.

Does anyone remember what the most dangerous artillery in our mothers' armoury was during our childhood years? A weapon so destructive it would make a screaming child’s voice obliterate into silence and instantaneously halt all mischief without warning. Her Eyes. All it took was one stern look from mummy dearest to reset any malfunctioning human being in the house to default – this excluded not even the man who wears the pants! Such was the silent but practical contractual understanding between the children and their maternal care takers; one which could neither be challenged at any level nor could it be revoked even if the world was ending. These eyes contained words, gestures and every other form of communication modem that rendered this one human sense supreme overall. Woe unto you if you were not able to decipher its meaning on time; because if your hapless lack of brain cells disabled you from understanding the language of the eyes, mothers favorite patapata slippers would be utilised to infuse into you some much needed ‘guidance’. 

