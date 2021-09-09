Home Engineer: Of parenting and the "new normal" of sexuality

Happy Family

The birds and bees analogy just got more complicated. 

Photo credit: Pool
New Content Item (5)

By  Zahra Jalalkhan

What you need to know:

  • As parents, we expect our children to grow up in the traditions, culture and religious affiliations to which we have time immemorial belonged to.
  • When our children tend to diverge from this, we as parents either shun them or try to understand and accept them for who they are – regular parenting.

I have this live and let live attitude as I go about my life, but we cannot overlook certain things, especially as parents. Correct me if I'm wrong but doesn't every other movie and TV series these days contain characters that promote same-sex affiliations? As a parent, I am at odds because even animation films and cartoons embrace gay-culture themes. As human beings, we continue to be mindful and respectful of every individuals' personal choices. Even with reservations, we tend to give a wide berth and avoid confronting specific issues lest we be labelled anti-this and phobic-that.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.