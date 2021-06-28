Home Engineer: Covid-19 has made school negotiable for children

A little boy throwing a tantrum. Does anyone remember what the most dangerous artillery in our mothers' armoury was during our childhood years?

Photo credit: Fotosearch
New Content Item (5)

By  Zahra Jalalkhan

What you need to know:

  • The pandemic has severely affected parenting routines for most of us.
  • Looking back pre-pandemic, actually no, looking back pre-this-generation, our parents woke us up even before the cocks crowed and much as we dragged ourselves out of the comfort of our warm beds, we barely dared to muster a refusal to go to school.

The Covid-19 pandemic has certainly become the greatest source of a majority of the problems virtually every human being around the world seems to be facing (save for the few Covid-19 billionaires that are). Forget the economic turmoil and the social realignments. 

