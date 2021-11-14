Bosire and Muthuri: We are partly to blame for school unrest

A dormitory goes up in flames at St Angelic Girls Secondary School in Meru on July17, 2016. 

Photo credit: Nation Media Group
New Content Item (5)

By  Dr Stellah Bosire  &  JOHN MUTHURI

What you need to know:

  • We have refused to address the issue of bullying in schools yet research has shown that 60-80 per cent of our children suffer some forms of bullying.
  • We cannot expect our children to uphold virtues like mercy, integrity, patience and kindness while all they see at home is the opposite.
  • The blame fairly lies with the sad nature of our society.
  • A society which instead of listening to the pleas of our children forces them to man-up, face their fears alone.

Most of Kenya's early  memories of public  primary school can be summed up with one word: Violence. It is ironic that as a society we are quick to point fingers at truant children, we are also to blame for normalising violence within households, communities and our learning institutions.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.