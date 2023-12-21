Experts' guide to best wines for your guests this festive season

Deck the halls with bottles of red and white wine. Fa la la la la, la la la la! Christmas is the time to go all out, especially when it comes to food and drinks.

As much as you want to impress, sometimes it is hard to choose the perfect wine for your dinner party or the right champagne to toast the year coming to an end.

Instead of scratching your head in the wine alley of the liquor store or supermarket, wine experts Soraiya Ladak of Wine Shop in Nairobi's Loresho and Joy Adero have selected 12 wines, that can help impress your guests and have a spectacular dining experience this Christmas.

From Left; Penfolds Max’s Chardonnay and Penfolds Max’s Shiraz at Wine Shop in Loresho on December 14, 2023. PHOTO BILLY OGADA

Appetisers and aperitifs

“For those who would like to start the evening with an appetiser like a ham dish, the Penfolds Max’s Chardonnay (Sh6,095) would be a great option because you would not want to pair the ham with a red but a white,” said Soraiya.

On the other hand, Joy suggests starting with a bubbly drink from France - Veuve Ambal Crémant De Bourgogne (Sh4,200). “It is made in the traditional champagne method but since it is not from the region of Champagne in France, it cannot be called champagne. You can use it as a welcome drink, an aperitif or pour it all night. It is also great for starters such as canapes,” she said.

For the vegetarian

There is wine for everyone so do not forget the vegetarians coming to your dinner party. The freshness of the greens goes well with white wines such as Matua Sauvignon Blanc (Sh3,300) because of their high acidity, as per Joy’s expert advice.

For those who choose to do pasta dishes or a vegetarian casserole with cheese, Soraiya’s pick is the Beringer Private Reserve Chardonnay from the USA (Sh14,895). It is layered and creamy which blends well with dishes with cheese.

BDLMarketWinek

For the White Meat Lovers

It is recommended to pair red wine with red meat and white wine with white meat but the Arthur Metz Pinot Noir from France (Sh3,895) is an exception. “This would go well with Turkey because it is a delicate meat that comes with jammy red fruits such as cranberries. The Pinot Noir is as delicate making it a perfect match, even for fish or chicken dishes. It would elevate the taste of turkey rather than mask it. Turkey can be quite bland but you can have a couple of glasses of this wine without throwing your taste buds out of balance,” she said.

If you are inclined to make chicken curry this season, Joy suggests Maison Castel Rosé (Sh2,720) because of the light sweetness of the drink. “Having some chilli in your chicken would work well with this. Rabbit meat would go well with it as well,” she said. Another option she gives is Hubert Brochard Sancerre (Sh5,900), a reserved white wine with restrained fruit that she recommends to be served with chicken or fish that is not too spicy,” she said.

From left; Arthur Metz Pinot Noir, Masseria Altemura Zinzula Rosé and Beringer Private Reserve Chardonnay at Wine Shop in Loresho on December 14, 2023. PHOTO | BILLY OGADA | NMG

Nyamachoma gang - Roast or grilled red meat

Soraiya suggests pairing Penfolds Max’s Shiraz (Sh6,095) with any beef dish such as beef Wellington or roast. “Anything that is grilled such as lamb chops or steaks will go perfectly with this wine because it is full-bodied, spicy and very bold. So you want to drink it with meat that is smoky and cannot be overpowered by the Australian wine,” said Soraiya.

The bottle also looks like a Christmas ornament because of its red exterior and comes in its own box which makes it also perfect for a Christmas gift to a fellow wine lover, she says.

If you are a true wine lover, Penfolds Kalimna Shiraz Bin 28 (Sh9,000) is a special red wine that you should consider having with your aged fillet or a premium cut like a ribeye.

“This wine is like a spiritual experience for those who want to have a wine that can make them feel like they are right in that vineyard,” she said.

Another option is having Beringer Cabernet Sauvignon (Sh2,700) for beef short ribs or braised meat, according to Joy. “Expect a lot of black fruit like blackcurrant. It is like a serious sexy Ribena for grownups,” she jokes.

Pecan Stream Pebble Hill Wine Pictured at The Market Cellar at the Artcaffe Market on Rhapta Road on December 19, 2023. PHOTO | BONFACE BOGITA | NMG

Celebratory toast and desserts

“You have to bring out the big guns for the toast at the end of the night as people mingle at the end of the meal,” says Soraiya. The Masseria Altemura Zinzula Rosé (Sh6,295) is her go-to. “This beautiful bottle from Puglia in Italy has a glass cork. It is reusable as a bottle or a vase. You can serve it when you bring out the Christmas cake, chocolate fondant, macarons or any creamy, heavy dessert to lighten it up,” she says.

The all-rounder

For those who would like to taste a little bit of everything, Pecan Stream Pebble Hill from South Africa (Sh3,540) is a blend of several red grapes. Joy identifies it as a wine that has a presence. “It is not too forward. It has the right acidic balance. You can pour this all day as you wait for the goat or chicken to roast on the charcoal grill. It can also go well with chapati and some thick, tasty bean stew. You can also have your deep-fried tilapia with it,” she said.