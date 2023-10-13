Dr Sheila Ochugboju: Sciences and the arts can co-exist

Kenya is Dr Sheila Ochugboju’s second home and it is her work that brought her here. She first came here in 2009 as a senior communication officer for the African Technology Policy Studies Network. When she left Kenya for Ghana, the urge to return was strong. Three years later, she came back as a consultant for some United Nations agencies. Years later, she is back as the Executive Director of the Alliance for Science. Her decorated career dangles between the arts and sciences and she merges that at the helm to help communities.

You studied Biochemistry in undergraduate and shifted to the arts, specifically in the communication field, why?

I was a scientist but shifted to the arts when I got a job in the development space. I was part of a project with the government of the UK who wanted women like me to encourage more girls to get into science. They realised that people have a block when it comes to science –it’s boring, horrible and it’s hard. So, they decided to bring creative artists to help it to be more interesting. Under a project called Dream School, they brought in creatives to teach science classes. For creatives to get in, they had to work with scientists like us for eight months to elucidate the science bit, and so their work was to break it down in the form of art. After that, I realised that I didn’t understand the creative process, so I went to do a Master's in Design Studies and that was like 20 years after my PhD – the course is now called Masters of Applied Imagination.

Did it help?

Of course. It helped me understand how ideas are formed to completion. For instance, before an architect designs a room, it all starts with the imagination before they apply their craft to the final product. It helped me bring creativity back to science.

Did you always want to be a scientist?

When I was growing up, there was a moment of decision where you had to choose the path you wanted. Usually, you’re too young, you don’t know yourself…and not even what it means. At 16, I had to make that decision. My headmistress thought that I was good in both the Arts and Science, but she thought I should focus on the arts. She insisted that I take Geography, History and English to get a pass at the University of Oxford. Those days, to be selected, you had to take a special exam. My mother insisted that I should do three sciences. When I went back to the teacher, she outright told me that I do not have a scientific brain, I have an Arts brain.

What impact did your mother, and teacher, have on your career after that incident?

I went on and did three sciences but at the back of my mind, my teacher’s words kept ringing. It’s funny because, before then, I never thought about it, but now she put it in my head. I just thought that it wasn’t my thing.

Did that change your perspective on parenting and choosing paths for your children?

My eldest daughter, Temi Oh, you must Google her (chuckles) is a Sci-fi writer and her latest novel has just been reviewed by the Washington Post who said it’s a ‘nearly perfect novel.’ When she was born, I learnt, I don’t know when, but it must have been very early –that she was a creative child. I decided that I would encourage her. She was gifted in the arts, but she was even great in the sciences. When the time came for her to choose a path; she did Chemistry, Physics Biology and Art and she got As. Her Art teacher insisted that she should go to Art School. She had otherwise thoughts and went to the King College of London to study Neuroscience. I then realised that you can be creative and scientific, so I gave my child options, but the world doesn’t give you those options.

Who do you consider an ideal science communicator?

David Attenborough and Wangari Maathai. We all fell in love with the natural world because of David. Wangari Maathai is an extraordinary woman who personified a belief that Nature is so important, that it can bring world peace and that is why she got the Nobel Peace Prize.

What memory stuck with you as a child?

It’s the memory that defines who I am now. I have always been an avid reader. There was a book by a writer I love so much. Her name is Joan Didion. I remember going to the school library, and at the time, my dad wanted me to be a doctor, but I was traumatised by the human suffering that I saw when I got the chance to go to the hospital with him. When I was reading Didion’s; The Book of Common Prayer, one character regretted her path in Anthropology and wished that she studied Biochemistry. That’s when I decided to go down that path. I was so happy that I have memorised the first paragraph to this day.

How would you describe biochemistry to someone who doesn’t know about it?

Biochemistry teaches you the code of life, that is why it’s called life science. It is the science of life. When you have a stomachache, something is happening in your stomach and we know what happens then. It allows us to understand life.

How do you nourish your soul when the world’s noise becomes too much for you?

I do it all the time, every day. I don’t know how people get through life without spiritual practice. My days are mediated and punctuated by prayer and meditation. Poetry too gives you words that are coded. You can say a poem over and over again and uncover different things with the same words.

What’s your favourite poem?

Afterwards by Thomas Hardy.

What’s that one lesson you have learnt that you wish to share with the world?

You will always have a second chance. Most people make decisions because that is all they have. A sense of desperation grips you and you make a small choice because you cannot see further than what is presented to you. Knowing that things are infinite, always explore the choices you don’t think you have. And because you will have many chances, be more forgiving of yourself. Allow yourself to fail.

What would you want to be remembered for?

I am a Christian and I know everyone has a different calling. I filter everything through scripture and different scriptures speak to me at different times, giving me a mission and purpose in life. There is a phrase in the Bible which says that we are stewards of the mysteries of God. I feel that the gifts that we give in knowledge to the world, when we uncover mysteries like building a plane that goes to space or understanding gravity, it is a gift to the next generation. I’d like to be remembered through what is written in Isaiah 50:4. It talks about being called to give a word of encouragement to those who are weary. I thought about that, and when it came to me, I didn’t understand what it meant. I feel like my mission as a communicator is to support and inspire people, especially those that are at a point in life in which they are weary so that they can stand up and be the solution. What I want to leave in the world is not what I did, but what I inspired others to do.

What would you tell a girl who turned 18 years old?

Have the courage to make your own choices, and have the courage not to be afraid to fail. At that age, I did not believe I had choices, and not believing that I had choices disempowered me for a long time.

What are you reading now?

My daughter’s book; More Perfect and another one called Ithaca by Catherine Webb.