Don’t just sit there. Try out new things!

The Boss Domain is a start-up that conducts personal development and cryptocurrency aspects of financial literacy.

“My work revolves around providing value to people and helping them align with their goals. The Boss Domain caters to personal development services and a bit of financial literacy, specifically cryptocurrency,” the founder, Whitney Akinyi, 23, says.

For Whitney, it has been a long journey of trial and error that finally helped her clarify her passion.

“I completed high school in 2015. From 2016 to 2019, I ran several businesses such as shipping clothes, food vending and cryptocurrency. I was a beneficiary of the Absa Scholarship which catered for my university education. With a stipend of between Sh50000 and Sh60000 annually, I had money to invest in my business ideas. I believe that series of exploration gave me clarity on what to focus on,” she says.

In 2019, then a third year student at Daystar University, Whitney wrote her first planner. After being part a programme called "Ready to Work" by Absa Bank, Whitney decided to stretch herself beyond her regular entrepreneurial exploits. She was an intern at Absa bank.

“This training came when I was planning to put together my first planner. A planner is a productivity tool, a designed and published book – much like a personal development diary or journal— that helps one gain clarity on their goals, vision and core values,” she says.

For her first planner, her target was high school students.

“I targeted high school students because while in high school, most of us do not focus on personal development -- what our core values are, what our personal mission and vision is, and what our goals are, besides school work. That is why many people tend to struggle to transition from high school to university,” she says.

She published the first 100 planners and was ready to begin selling them.

“I approached school principals of various schools and told them about the product and I started getting inroads to sell my product. Through that, I also gave talks about the importance of personal development to high school students. This gave me fulfillment and I realised that I did not just want to sell the planner. I want to talk about why people need a planner, the change that having a planner brings to their lives,” she says.

Businesswise though, Whitney says the high school target market was not working. Students did not fully appreciate the use of a planner. While she had picked important business lessons from this first run, she knew she needed to take her ideas back to the drawing board.

“I wrote one more planner before I settled on The Boss planner which evolved to become The Boss Domain,” she says.

The Boss Planner targets women aged 25 and above, who already have careers or businesses and are willing to pursue personal goals and have a need for structure in their lives.

“People who succeed in life are conscious of who they are, what they want, how they do things and capitalize on these. If you are lost within yourself, it becomes difficult to thrive as a person, in your career, in school, in business. This was my biggest driving force as I focused on personal development,” she says.

She encourages other aspiring entrepreneurs to never look at what they have as too little to invest in a business.

“With my experience developing the first two previous planners, I decided to design The Boss Planner myself. I only had Sh1000 when I was ready for printing. I printed the sample. I then asked my mum for another Sh1000 which I used to run ads on Instagram. That Sh1000 multiplied to Sh50000 in two weeks! I got so many orders!” Whitney says.

Her orders are still growing and she even ships The Boss Planner to Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda. She has sold over three hundred copies, each retailing at Sh1500. She markets primarily through her Instagram account: Whitney.Akinyi, and by word of mouth.

“I also started getting requests from people who bought the planner to guide them at a personal level on how to plan, strategise, set goals,” she says.

Whitney credits her saving and investing foundation to her early years -- being part of the scholarship program that funded her university education and gave her pocket money which she invested in business and well as the “Ready to Work” programme that strengthened her entrepreneurial skills.

“Young people need to look for opportunities. Do not sit and wait. Google. Explore different opportunities. Try and see what the outcome will be. Don’t be afraid to say you do not know. For example, if you know someone who has successfully applied for a scholarship and gotten it, go to them and ask for tips when applying for one,” she says.

Through The Boss Planner, Whitney has received recognition for her work. And she looks forward to watching her domain grow bigger.

“Once people buy the planner, they come back to me with amazing feedback such as being able to hold themselves accountable and feeling inspired. This gives me fulfillment because this is the goal of this product. It also opens my eyes to other business ideas as one buyer after another invites me to speak to their employees,” she says.