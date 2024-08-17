Do you dread hospital visits like I do?

I dread hospital visits. I dread them because almost every time I visit a hospital, I end up staying almost a whole day. And it is the same in both public and private hospitals. Being in the media, I have a picture of what ails the medical sector in this country, but since I’m an outsider looking on the inside through a small window, I won’t pretend to fully understand how hospitals are run, and what informs staffing matters. I can only authoritatively comment from a patient’s point of view.

When I got my first child, I frequented a certain hospital which marketed itself as being the best in pediatric care. With time, whenever my child got sick (or when, being a first-time mother, I panicked and believed that my child was seriously ill and rushed him to hospital), I learnt to request for a day off work because even when I arrived early in the morning, I would be attended to late in the afternoon on a good day, and on a bad day, I’d leave in the evening.

I cannot even begin to explain how frustrating the experience was, an experience made worse by an irritable, ill child who didn’t understand why he had to remain holed up in a reception full of crying children like him for hours and parents who looked as if they were about to beat up someone. Once, in utter impatience, having arrived hours before yet hadn’t even been to “Triage”, I approached a guard and enquired what the problem was, only for him to inform me that there was only one doctor. I had a feeling that he was new on the job; otherwise, he wouldn’t have given me such information. Imagine that, one doctor treating a sea of screaming children. That is the day I decided I would never return to that hospital.

I eventually got to know about other facilities that treated children and begun to sample them in search of a more efficient hospital, and while I am yet to get one where I don’t have to wait for hours to see a doctor, none beats the one I just described in terms of inefficiency. But that was years ago, so maybe that changed.

A few months ago, I visited a hospital with my sick daughter, and after finally seeing a doctor, as happens, the next stop was the pharmacy. Believe it or not, we had to wait longer than we did to see a doctor, and when it was finally our turn, it turned out that one of the medicines was out of stock, therefore I had to source it elsewhere. Talk of an anti-climax…

And the experience gets worse when you happen to visit a hospital where the staff is demoralised. It starts right at the reception with a grumpy receptionist prone to mumbling and using non-verbal language. And then a visibly tired nurse who takes your vitals, to a fatigued doctor who can barely summon the energy to describe what your symptoms mean or answer your questions.

Anyway, drawing from my lessons-rich experiences, here is the kit you need to carry with you whenever you visit a hospital, even the high-end ones that our MPs and their families seek treatment from.

Food and snacks for your children: Remember to factor in not just lunch, but supper also because chances are that nightfall will find you at the reception, still seated on the hard, plastic chairs.

Toys and other items (read mobile phone) that can distract and keep your child occupied. This is the time when it is allowed to give your toddler your phone if it will help to keep him still and silent.