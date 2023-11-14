Yes, posting a selfie can land you in court

Hi Wakili,

On this data protection issue, can I be sued for capturing someone in the background when taking a selfie? I like posting selfies on social media and sometimes you cannot control what happens in the background.

The Data Protection Act of 2019 has set out several principles to be applied in the management of personal data. It proceeds that personal data be processed by Article 31 Clause (c) of the Constitution, which grants everyone the right to privacy.

This right includes the right not to have information about their family or private affairs unnecessarily required or revealed. It demands that every data controller ensure that personal data about any data subject is processed lawfully, fairly, and transparently.

It emphasises such data is collected for explicit, specified, and legitimate purposes and not processed in a manner incompatible with those purposes. It asserts the data collected is adequate, relevant, and limited to what is necessary for the purposes for which it is processed. Where family or private matter data is required, that it should only be collected if a valid explanation in law is provided.

Without ignoring the aforementioned factors, personal data must be accurate and, where necessary, kept up to date, with every reasonable step being taken to ensure that any inaccuracy is erased or rectified without delay.

In storing such information, it must be kept in a form that identifies the data subject for no longer than is necessary for the purposes for which it was collected: and that personal data is only transferred outside Kenya if there is proof of adequate data protection safeguards or consent from the data subject.

A twin responsibility is placed on the people and the state to ensure that the Bill of Rights, as espoused in Chapter Four of the Constitution, is fulfilled to the letter. First, Article 21 Clause (1) requires the state to observe, respect, protect, promote, and fulfill the rights and fundamental freedoms.

On data, the state has established the Data Protection Act, in pursuance to Article 31 of the Constitution, to ensure that rights of persons’ privacy, irrespective of their race, sex, pregnancy, marital status, health status, ethnic or social origin, colour, age, disability, religion, conscience, belief, culture, dress, language or birth is protected.

The other is placed on people, found in Article 22 Clause (1), which directs that every person has the right to institute court proceedings claiming that a right or fundamental freedom in the Bill of Rights has been denied, violated, infringed, or threatened.

It is, therefore, every person’s right to sue and be sued. Data protection brings two scenarios regarding a data controller to the table. Scenario one is whether the data controller or holder is legally permitted to have the specific personal data.

As it may appear, you may be illegally holding or carrying images of people other than yourself in the selfies. The acquisition of a legal position to possess someone’s personal data is created and sustained through a defined relationship and captured in certain legal documents or instruments. Likely in a selfie-taking situation, is this the case? Scenario two is when a person is legally mandated to hold such personal data.

Given this situation, and if it is moved, the High Court, in Article 23 Clause (1), and based on its jurisdiction defined in Article 165 of the Constitution, is mandated to hear and determine applications for redress of a denial, violation, or infringement of, or threat to, a right or fundamental freedom in the Bill of Rights. If the court were to canvass such a matter, it would consider several things, including the following.

First is whether one is legally permitted to hold information other than that of themselves in the specifically contested selfies. Should such data controller be legally mandated, the court may seek to determine if the data subject has provided consent for the information to be used in the manner it has been applied. If the person is a child, the court, in its deliberation, will invite Section 8 of the Children's Act (2022), which is the operational aspect of Article 53 Clause (2) of the Constitution, to affirm consent from the guardian or parent within the frames of a child's best interest.

Additionally, whether such purpose remains the same as to why the information or data was first collected and whether the information has stayed accurate and relevant. It may further consider the insecurity and risks related to the sharing of pictures on social media, whose borderless nature does not guarantee data protection of any individual outside the geographical jurisdiction of Kenya.

With this in mind, reconsider your approach when taking selfies, whether the likely uninvited images are for friends, relatives, or people unknown to you. There is always a possibility that such images may land in the wrong hands and serve unwanted, illegal, and unauthorized purposes.