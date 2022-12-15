Wondering what to gift your loved ones this Christmas?

I see you there, you with the headache, you with the last-minute jitters: You have been thinking hard about what to give your loved ones this Christmas, but each time you do, you draw a blank and it leaves you with a pestering headache.

Well, consider this feature your painkiller. No more will you be drawing blanks when you brainstorm on gift ideas this Christmas.

Home décor is quite easy to gift because (one) there are thousands of decor stores in the streets of social media and in this town, so much so that you will be spoilt for choice. (Two) most décor accessories are budget-friendly, therefore within your reach.

While you can never go wrong with buying décor as gifts, there are some guidelines to take to mind. Approach these guidelines as cautions and warnings.

Dos and Don’ts

You want to buy for your loved ones’ décor accessories that complement the existing items in their home. You need not burden them with the choice of whether to put aside your gift or a much-loved piece that is already in their home. You also don’t want to guilt them into displaying a piece just to please you.

It is important that you have mastered their taste and have spent a few hours in their home, experiencing their home décor and getting a feel of their styling palette. This familiarity is very important when informing your gifting choices.

For example, don’t buy your loved one screaming yellow and deep green pieces when you know they are only into the subtle pastels and nudes. Or force them to adopt industrial chic styling when they are into timeless classics.

Avoid buying large pieces that cost a lot of money or bespoke pieces that have been custom made to a particular space. This includes pieces such as furniture, rugs, curtains and lighting pendants. Same goes for large household appliances such as refrigerators and cookers.

Not only is this too much to ask of yourself, there is also the possibility that your loved one may not love what you choose. Never mind the trouble you have gone through to secure the piece. You can consider buying them countertop home appliances such as blenders and toasters, the small appliances, but you must err on the side of caution.

Memorable gifts

Pieces that are more functional than decorative are also welcome but they lack that special something that underscores them as memorable gifts, so when going for functional gifts, also ensure it is as wowing as it is memorable.

Glass tumblers and tea cups are functional, but how wowing are they as gifts? I don’t know how I would feel if someone bought me a water dispenser or laundry buckets as a Christmas gift. If buying pieces that come in a set, ensure the set is matching and is complete. There is nothing as cluttering to the eye – and your home – as pieces that don’t match, no matter how functional and aesthetic they are.

Some like to give their loved one gift vouchers for services such as deep cleaning and house painting. While such gifts are indeed functional, how memorable are they? And do they leave your loved one with something to remember you by, something they can feel in the palm of their hands?

Another way to approach it is to simply ask your loved ones what they would like. Direct them to a couple of their favourite décor stores’ websites where they can add items to a wish list – pick your gift ideas from here. This kills the element of surprise but it guarantees a win-win for both of you.