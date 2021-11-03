Winnie Wadera.

Winnie  Wadera.

| Pool

DN2

Prime

Winnie Wadera: How forgiving my absentee father set me free

New Content Item (4)

By  MUCHIRA GACHENGE

“Kwaheri mommy, mimi nimeenda (goodbye, my dear daughter, I have left).” These are the last words that Winnie Wadera heard her father utter to her in 1994, before he vanished without a trace.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.