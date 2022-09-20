Why is marriage so important to Christian women?

“I connect my 41-year-old daughter for marital settlement.” “May my spouse locate me in Jesus’ name.” Those are live chats I picked from the YouTube channel of a local megachurch one random Sunday. All the chats – read, prayer requests - were from women.

I was like, what about they shift their mentality? “I connect my 41-year-old daughter to the will of God concerning settlement in all things that pertain to life and Godliness.” “May I locate my purpose and function in it wholly in Jesus’ name.”

Ladies, just be about your purpose. Don’t let this issue consume you or define your purpose. I have heard testimonies from several couples who were unable to conceive a baby. They tried everything, to no avail. When they stopped thinking about it and went about their business, the miracle happened. Ladies, let go and let God. It will happen when it will happen.

Church has become the marketplace for women looking for spouses. That is why, each Sunday, these women will come looking their best and do all the churchy things; raise finely manicured hands in praise looking all pious and piety, shed some tears and ruin their mascara, and fall prostrate on the “altar”. Such show-offish public displays of Godly affection raise heaven’s eyebrows.

My position is guided by Jesus Christ’s instructions concerning such matters; that we should pray in our closet in private, and God will reward us in public.

I think marriage is important to Christian women because they have been made to believe it is a must-have status symbol. Ladies, let me save you the stress; marriage is not a status symbol. And as that R&B song by Marques Houston says: “Marriage don’t change, nothing but your name.”

Single Christian women should be counselled that, if marriage was meant to be, it will be. They should be encouraged that, although they may feel like time is running out, God makes everything beautiful in its time. The Creator of space and time is well able to give back lost years and treasures. As they wait, single Christian women should be living with supreme joy, and not suspend their life for the supposed happiness that will come in their idealised marital Nirvana. There’s a difference between joy and happiness. Joy is an inside job, and the catalyst is God. Happiness is brought about by externalities – be they persons or products - which, as we all know, are whimsical.

Desperation sets in when expectations of marriage are not met within an expected timeframe. That’s when some women will go on prayer and fasting marathons, trying to get God’s attention to their dire predicament. What they may not know is, perhaps, God is trying to get their attention off this issue they feel strongly about, onto something else that is extremely vital. Maybe, they need healing in some area of their life before they settle down with spouse. Because, God knows, if they get a spouse with that trauma, the marriage will be a time bomb. If we look at things from God’s POV, there are trillions of variables which we cannot fathom.

Sometimes desperation may lead women to make bad choices. Let’s face it, even in church, there are wolves in sheepskin, who are waiting to tear the hearts and bodies of desperate women to pieces.