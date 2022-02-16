Why I’ve taken a stand against domestic violence

Zuleika Yusuf’s story is typical of many children born in informal settlements to poor parents.

Born 1983 in Kibra in a family of seven sisters and one brother, Zuleika did not transition to secondary school because of abject poverty. She lived with a relative who promised to take her secondary school.

“The relative’s promise to take me to school was not forthcoming,” Zuleika recalls.

“Due to physical violence, I ran to the streets, where street boys raped me. I didn’t even call it rape. I thought it was normal.”

At her relative’s place, Zuleika remembers being asked to, in her own words, “use your ATM” - a euphemistic reference to her feminine wiles - to access food and other favours from an NGO which supported needy residents, which is why, to Zuleika, the lines between rape and consensual sex were blurred at a young age.

Zuleika stayed in the streets for two years, turning to petty theft and inhaling gum, as her family combed the streets for her.

A neighbour spotted her at Uhuru Park on Christmas Day of 2001 and convinced her to return home. But her father rejected her, and she went to live with an aunt.

Desperation

Near her aunt’s house was a “base” where men chewed miraa.

Rejection and desperation can cause people to make wrong decisions. Zuleika fell for the wiles of a man at the “base”. That decision led to an unplanned pregnancy, which led to rejection from the man.

Zuleika shifted to another aunt, where she gave birth to a baby girl.

A male neighbour showered Zuleika’s daughter with gifts at this aunt’s place. He was a bachelor, and he expressed interest in marrying Zuleika.

“At first, I wasn’t for it. My mother cautioned me not to rush. Even before we started living together, I got pregnant.”

The pair got married under Islamic law. Initially, life was good. Then Zuleika’s husband changed. He stopped going to work. Zuleika became the sole provider. He’d spend the whole day in a “base”, chewing miraa.

The first time Zuleika voiced her concern on the issue of work, he slapped her.

Throughout the interview, Zuleika never mentioned her ex-husband’s name. She said the name triggers post-traumatic stress disorder.

“The other day, my mother told me she met him on the road. I told her I didn’t want to hear that name. Also, I’m still undergoing therapy. I haven’t healed yet. I’m in the process. Maybe, I’ll utter his name after I heal.”

For these reasons, from this point onwards, we’ll refer to him with a much-befitting name: the abuser.

After a job stint in Saudi Arabia - which cost Zuleika a ton of money to process travel documents and agent’s fees - Zuleika’s abuser went on a cheating spree with different women.

Physical abuse escalated. One time, he split Zuleika’s lip with a padlock. She still has the scar.

Her concerned family advised her to leave the abusive marriage.

“But I told my folks this was the first incident. I told them I was sure he would change.”

Change he did, albeit for the worse. While Zuleika was pregnant, her abuser hit her in the stomach.

She spent six months at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), getting treatment for a ruptured uterus, coupled with counselling for GBV.

“The medics reassured me that I was safe. They knew I was lying about the cause of the injury.”

“The first two months, my abuser visited regularly. Then his visits became erratic. Then he stopped visiting altogether.”

Revelations

Zuleika only came to learn through a neighbour that his abuser had married another wife. He even blocked Zuleika’s phone number.

In Kibra, walls have ears larger than an elephant’s. Zuleika’s mother - and, for that matter, everyone’s mother - already knew.

“I was hurt. My mother, who was living with my children, advised me not to pay heed to negativity but concentrate on my recovery. Dr Isaac, who was one of the medics attending to me, concurred with my mother.”

After delivery, Zuleika returned to her parents’ home. Her efforts for reconciliation hit a brick wall.

Justice, at last

“Several months later, he came to my place with his folks to seek forgiveness and reconciliation. He said he had changed.”

Zuleika swallowed the falsehoods. His abuser was still with that other woman. He’d disappear for days, without offering an explanation.

When in 2015 he disappeared for two weeks straight, Zuleika decided to ask. He answered by strangling her with his bare hands. It was the children’s screams that saved her from imminent death.

Neighbours descended on Zuleika’s abuser and his woman on hearing the screams, administering mob justice.

The pair reported the matter at Kilimani Police Station. Zuleika was arrested and released after posting Sh30,000 bail.

The court case went on for about a year. Dr Isaac’s evidence that Zuleika was admitted for six months and, due to her medical condition, she did not have the strength to swat a mosquito, let alone two healthy grown adults, saved the day.

Besides, depression had kicked Zuleika’s front door, and she was a tinier shadow of her former self.

Sensing they would lose the case, the two accusers dropped the charges.

“About a year or so later, my abuser came for me. He said he was a changed man. Looking at him, I saw a changed man.”

In the beginning, there was peace. But? This was a false lull before a killer storm.

Enduring abuse

“This time around, whatever he does, I’ll keep it to myself,” Zuleika swore. “I’ll not stress people with my issues.”

True to her word, Zuleika endured the abuse. Silently. Stoically. Until one time, while she was taking a bath, her abuser poured boiling water on her, scalding one side of her upper body.

Zuleika called Siama Amin, her childhood friend who lives in Kitengela, who paid the hospital bill.

Siama gave Zuleika a reality check. “I feel like this man will change,” Zuleika played devil’s advocate. “This time around, I’ll stick to praying. Maybe I’ve not been praying enough.”

“I didn’t even pray for myself. The more I prayed for him, the worse he became.”

Depression was now tightening the noose around Zuleika’s neck. She would paint hyperrealistic pictures of red roses in full bloom if people asked how she was doing.

The abuse took a turn to the nearest graveyard. Her abuser targeted her head and nose, with his head butts. To date, Zuleika still attends clinics for head injuries she sustained. She also lost sight of her left eye. The doctor said her abuser tampered with a nerve, which led to the loss of sight.

Ending the marriage

Zuleika was boxed-in. Her abuser had systematically isolated her from family and friends - her support system - to make her easy prey.

“One midnight after he cracked a bone in my nose and left in a huff, I took the kids to my parents’ place. Then I returned home and called Siama. I told her I’d decided to end the marriage.”

“You, go, girl. That’s the right decision. I’m with you, sister.”

“No. It’s not ending it that way. I’m ending my life.”

“What? No, don’t do that. Why?”

“All the shame and pain I’ve been through. All the tears I’ve cried. I can’t take it anymore.”

As they spoke, Zuleika was holding a knife pointed at her stomach.

For about one hour, she kept talking with Siama and her husband. All this while, they were counselling her.

Then, as they spoke, Zuleika heard a car’s horn over the phone and, simultaneously, outside her gate.

Unbeknownst to her, Siama and her husband had driven for 33 kilometres while, intermittently, playing counsellors’ roles.

That close shave with a kafan - (Islamic burial shroud) - led Zuleika to make two life-changing decisions. One, leave the marriage. And two, start a campaign to fight GBV.

Woman Beyond Borders

In 2019, Zuleika started her campaign on Facebook amidst threats from her abuser and trolling from people who didn’t get it. Later, she started an organisation called “Woman Beyond Borders”.

Zuleika runs an organisation that helps domestic violence survivors. Photo credit: Jeff Angote



“We need an office, and a safe space for survivors, as many are abused and chased from their homes in the dead of the night,” Zuleika appeals.

“We meet in the open yard in my parents’ place. We’re a team of 10, both sexes. Not all are survivors of GBV. We have visited four counties. We want to visit all 47 counties.”

Sometimes an abuser mutates into a wild beast that has tasted human blood. It seeks human blood at all costs. One night at 9 pm while returning home from an interview, Zuleika’s abuser hit her with a blunt object on the head, causing her to lose consciousness. He swore that anywhere he found Zuleika, he would kill her.

“When I regained consciousness, we reported the incident to the police. He went on exile and was never apprehended.”

“Several months later, I bumped on him around Makina Mosque in Kibra. He physically abused me again.”

“It happened again, but this time at 12 midday. He started hurling abuses. He grabbed my hand and forcefully dragged me, telling people how I was a loose wife who was sleeping around with other men.”

Only later did Zuleika realise her abuser was tracking her movements via cellphone, which explained why he always knew her whereabouts. Zuleika changed her phone and SIM card.

Not a curse

For the third time, they reported the abuse to the police.

“That man has said he will kill my daughter,” Zuleika’s father told the cops.

“Tell him my daughter will be buried at 1 pm, and his will be at 4pm.”

Afterwards, they reported the case to the Imam. This made her abuser fearful, as it dawned on him that the walls he had pushed Zuleika’s skeletal back on were now closing in on him.

Zuleika decries the apathy among religious leaders to deal with GBV.

“In Islam, a man can divorce his wife even via text message. But, if it’s a woman who files a divorce case, the man must be physically present at the Chief Kadhi’s court. He can decide that he loves his wife, decline to grant her a divorce, and that’s it.”

“For two years now, my abuser has been ducking going to court. I cannot remarry. He has remarried. That’s another form of violence.”

Zuleika says she still fears for her life. She says though her abuser may evade justice, vengeance belongs to Allah.

What’s Zuleika’s advice to women in abusive marriages?

“I’ve been there. Done that. Got the tears and bruises. Leave alive, or, Allah forbid, you’ll leave in a kafan. Marriage isn’t a status symbol. Divorce isn’t a curse.”