Why I’ve taken a stand against domestic violence

Zuleika Yusuf got married at only 17 to escape poverty. 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote

By  Josaya Wasonga

Zuleika Yusuf’s story is typical of many children born in informal settlements to poor parents. 
Born 1983 in Kibra in a family of seven sisters and one brother, Zuleika did not transition to secondary school because of abject poverty. She lived with a relative who promised to take her secondary school.
“The relative’s promise to take me to school was not forthcoming,” Zuleika recalls. 
“Due to physical violence, I ran to the streets, where street boys raped me. I didn’t even call it rape. I thought it was normal.”
At her relative’s place, Zuleika remembers being asked to, in her own words, “use your ATM” - a euphemistic reference to her feminine wiles - to access food and other favours from an NGO which supported needy residents, which is why, to Zuleika, the lines between rape and consensual sex were blurred at a young age. 
Zuleika stayed in the streets for two years, turning to petty theft and inhaling gum, as her family combed the streets for her. 
A neighbour spotted her at Uhuru Park on Christmas Day of 2001 and convinced her to return home. But her father rejected her, and she went to live with an aunt. 

