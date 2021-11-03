Who’s the tallest man in Kenya?

The tallest man in Kenya is Zacchaeus. Zacchaeus has a surname, but it is not that important. What’s essential is that, in Kenya, every tribe has their Zacchaeus.

Zacchaeus, a tax collector, did have issues with his physical stature and the source of his wealth. His job was the most loathed profession in Jesus’ time. Tax collectors were given tax franchises by Romans, who demanded a prescribed amount for each franchise. It was up to a tax collector to decide how high they would go to profit. For this, Jews viewed tax collectors as collaborators and co-robbers.

While Zacchaeus may have been short in stature, he was tall in virtue. But? It takes a divine visitation for virtue to ooze from the pores of a contemptible con.

Zacchaeus is the tallest man in Kenya because he is not ashamed to put his pride and ego aside and climb a tree in public and broad daylight to get a better and unobstructed view of redemption. Unlike some rich folks, Zacchaeus does not use his connections and cash to hijack the Saviour’s itinerary.

Zacchaeus is the tallest man in Kenya because he does not spin yarns to explain the source of his wealth. He does not claim he rose to lavish fortune solely because … (fill in the blanks). Neither does he lie that God blessed him. He calls it as it is.

Breaking bread

Zacchaeus is the tallest man in Kenya because, without being asked by the Saviour – who is breaking bread in his home – he does what no other Kenyan has ever done; voluntarily offers to pay restitution. The Saviour doesn’t preach to the choir. He doesn’t take his host on a guilt trip from Tiberias to Timbuktu. His presence is enough to make this sinner see his shortcomings, rise to the occasion and be the bigger man.

Zacchaeus is the tallest man in Kenya because he does not think twice about doing the right thing. He does not even consult his wife or children about his abrupt about-turn. He knows there is a lifestyle and social status his family must forfeit. But he is ready to give it all up for the sake of their collective priceless peace of mind and, ultimately, resting in peace in Abraham’s bosom.

Tallest man

Zacchaeus is the tallest man in Kenya because he does not use excuses, technicalities, tax loopholes and every trick in the black book to justify the source of his wealth. He does not pass the buck or call his tribe to support him. He does not hire a battery of Philadelphia lawyers to defend his mammon. He does not buy judges. Instead, Zacchaeus does what every Zacchaeus should do; take personal responsibility, consequences notwithstanding.

Zacchaeus is the tallest man in Kenya because he passes generational blessings to his children by paying restitution and making things right before he passes on. Zacchaeus does not want his name to be an albatross around his innocent children’s necks. He is living the Proverbs 22:1 principle; “A good name is to be chosen rather than great riches”.

Zacchaeus is the tallest man in Kenya because he does not attempt to launder his name and money by “blessing” the Saviour’s ministry. He does not even ask the Saviour to pray for him. Zacchaeus is exceedingly convicted, till repentance overwhelms him. This should be the case whenever a sinner gets in the presence of a Holy Ghost-filled servant of God.