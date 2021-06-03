What to consider before investing with your spouse

Perhaps you are at a stage where you want to invest in a home, a piece of land or commercial property and you’re wondering; would it not be easier if I teamed up with my spouse in this investment? Of course, monetarily, that makes a lot of sense. If you pool your resources, financial obstacles decrease. And who doesn’t like to be a power couple? Working towards common goals and crushing them can only make you stronger.

Anne Mumbi Mwangi, a psychologist specialising in family therapy, clinical psychology and trauma therapy at true North Society, says the family unit is considered the foundation of all other societal units, be it governance, education or corporate. It can be a financial institution where partners start a family business or an investment and thrive at it. So, it is perfectly normal to invest in real estate jointly with a spouse.

Not black and white

If only such a partnership was a black and white affair. It seems so easy, yet so difficult for many couples. Margaret Atieno says, “I would never invest jointly with my partner in anything.” As harsh as it sounds, she has a justification. She explains that when investing together, there is a lot of optimism but when a rift tears the two apart, she is certain, she would never recover her investments. It’s a frustrating situation shared by many women. In the Kenyan context, when couples separate, it’s the woman who leaves their matrimonial home and if she has no money to pursue a divorce case in court, she is likely to lose everything she has worked for. In most cases, she will leave with nothing but her clothes. Therefore, Margaret would rather keep her investment plans to herself rather than complicate her current union.

An emotive subject

Investments involve money which is an emotive subject. It’s expected that many will be guarded and closed-minded when it comes to investing with a partner. Further, marriage is an equally (if not more) emotive subject. Mumbi says money is a subject that comes up every day when married partners seek to resolve their issues or grow. Mumbi further adds that joint investments by spouses are tied to their money habits and cultures, which are learned through past experiences. She gives the example of a middle-class child who grew up handling a limited amount of pocket money. “In many families, children are given the exact amount of pocket money they need or less when going to school. As a result, the budget for their needs accordingly, making sure to keep some amount for bus fare when schools close. By the time they get home from school they have nothing left. As adults, that translates to a poor saving culture. Such children barely learn to spare anything for the future,” she explains. In a marriage setup, everyone manifests money cultures learned from childhood as well as attitudes acquired from previous relationships.

In many cases, the attitudes and cultures of two people in a marriage may not be aligned. One partner may believe in teamwork and investing together, while the other may be focused on securing their future and guarding their money based on past experiences. Where trauma is involved, such as experiencing abandonment as a child may compel one to be excessively generous to please others which may be perceived as wastage. People with abandonment issues may also have trouble trusting their partners and resort to staying independent, even in a marriage. In extreme cases, Mumbi says, some partners bring money disorders into the union, such as compulsive buying which often manifests when one is stressed.

While it’s possible to unlearn these cultures and forge on, it’s also common for couples to get stuck in a vicious cycle of endless disagreements on how to spend money as partners. The decision to invest with a spouse or not is often based on how one perceives their partner’s money culture. It’s hard to trust a partner when you know they are not good team players, or they are greedy and are likely to short-change you along the way.

Unlearn bad habits

Mumbi advises couples to first unlearn their bad money habits and second, assess several things before investing jointly. The first question to ask should be; what is your partner’s intention in the marriage and what is your intention. Are both of you in it for the long haul or short-term selfish gains? If you don’t see a future with your partner, then it’s unwise to complicate the union further by investing together. Remember, if at all the ulterior motives are uncovered and you separate, it will be a lose-lose situation. And if your partner is vindictive, be sure they’ll do anything to make you pay.

It’s also important to have a strategy and determine whether both of you can handle your responsibilities. Note that contributions are not limited to money. For instance, if you’re constructing a commercial space, you may take non-monetary tasks like supervising the project, sourcing materials and engaging service providers. Remember, according to the Matrimonial property law, a home or any property acquired by one or both partners while the two are married is considered matrimonial property. It, therefore, belongs to both parties equally, if they can prove they contributed to the investments (whether monetarily or otherwise). It’s paramount that everyone contributes, especially toward family homes.

If you’ve been trying to work together and you’ve failed miserably, assess why this is the case. The big question when it comes to joint investments is: why do some couples thrive at it, while others flop terribly? It takes certain traits to complete a successful joint venture. Mumbi says successful couples possess the ability to adjust to eventualities. She gives the example of how some couples grew stronger together during the pandemic while others drifted apart. Investments are often rocked by unforeseen obstacles, and so are marriages. If you expect a smooth ride, don’t waste your time investing jointly.

Financial transparency

“There will always be seasons of high income and low income,” says Mumbi. During a homeownership project, for instance, one or both parties may lose their source of income. The other partner ought to not only empathise with the situation but also adjust accordingly. Mumbi adds that financial openness is another key trait for people who want to invest jointly.

“Many people come from cultures which mislead them to believe that husbands should never disclose their salaries to their wives,” she says. As a result, it’s difficult to budget for available resources and invest successfully. Joseph Musyoki concurs with this notion, explaining that couples who thrive tend to put all their resources in one basket then budget and invest in what they agree on. He is opposed to the idea of each partner bringing a percentage toward an investment. In his view, that leads to mistrust eventually.

Thriving couples are also realistic and mature. In many societies, men are forced to carry the burden of providing shelter for their families while women are led to believe, it’s the sole responsibility of their husbands to build a home. In a certain culture, for instance, a man is prohibited from occupying a house that was built by a woman. Honestly, many people adhere to these cultures only when they are convenient for them or serve their selfish agendas. When investing jointly, you ought to be realistic and forget about all the retrogressive gender roles, stereotypes and cultures. Joseph, for instance, notes that there’s a common attitude among women that “her money is solely hers while the man’s money belongs to the family”. “She might as well be investing in a big personal project while the man is pushing for teamwork,” he laments.

Uncomfortable conversations

Abel Njuguna adds to the discussion by saying, in his social circle, wives are assigned the role of handling “simple bills” like buying food, recharging electricity tokens or buying clothes for the children, while the husbands invest in property. In the long run, the husbands end up with all the title deeds and paperwork while the wives have nothing to show for their hard work. In fact, in the case of a divorce court, the wife will have no proof of having contributed to the investment despite catering for other basic needs which enabled the other partner to invest. Njuguna also possesses another critical question, “If I start a business for my partner and she ends up contributing to a joint property investment, what percentage belongs to me considering that the business from which she draws the money is partly mine”. Maturity entails acknowledging that you are on the same team and ownership is not just about the monetary value one brings to the table.

Lastly, flourishing couples are comfortable having uncomfortable conversations about money and investments. Mumbi explains that these conversations ought to start at the courtship stage. “Marriages are where they are today because of the discussions partners had during courtship. It’s important to have candid conversations and put masks down,” she says adding that people often pretend during courtship by putting their good foot forward, especially on matters finance.

Nobody wants to initiate the discussion on whether it’s plausible to invest together or even disclose their incomes. Mumbi advises individuals to initiate such conversations and observe how their partners react earlier on in the relationship.

In case of separation

Anyone active on social media might have come across a TikTok challenge where couples were challenged to ask their partners what they would take in case of a divorce. Some of the responses were heartwarming and sweet while others were alarming. Some partners would name actual things they would take like the house, everything they came with or children while others said, a divorce is not going to happen. Such conversations are a window into how one’s partner would react when things are not so rosy. And as Maya Angelou once put it, believe people when they show you who they are.

To close the discussion on whether spouses should invest in property jointly, we must admit, every relationship is unique. If you decide to invest jointly, get professional counsel. Mumbi closes by saying, there are many marital counsellors and everyone advises you based on their personal experiences. Others will mislead you intentionally, given that misery loves company. Chose who you listen to carefully and always work with professionals. While at it, acknowledge that your union, like any other, can break.

“No relationship is guaranteed and no one gets into a friendship or marriage hoping that they will separate eventually,” says Mumbi.

Hence consider the possibility of divorce and get your paperwork right from the onset. Be accountable for your money and keep proper records of transactions and financial statements. Most importantly, be optimistic.

